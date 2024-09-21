How Director Todd Phillips Changed Harley Quinn & Harvey Dent For Joker 2

The arrest of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) in "Joker" instigated city-wide riots, with the crowd cheering for him as he stood atop a police car. Arthur's influence and sway over the masses is haphazardly contained after he's confined within Arkham State Hospital as a patient awaiting trial. In "Joker" director Todd Phillips' upcoming sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," Arthur's stay at Arkham takes a musical turn after he falls in love with Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (Lady Gaga). As the couple embrace their newfound romance, the question of whether Arthur is of sound mind takes center stage in his criminal trial — where sanity is quite literally a death sentence.

The most oft-repeated Joker origin story comes from Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's "Batman: The Killing Joke." This tale reveals that he was once a failed stand-up comedian who got roped into a robbery and accidentally fell into a vat of chemicals, emerging with his old identity erased and replaced with the persona of Gotham's Clown Prince. Arthur Fleck's arc in "Joker" took the failed comedian concept from "The Killing Joke" and coupled it with Martin Scorsese influences like "The King of Comedy." The film painted the character as more tragic and sympathetic than in the comics (perhaps a bit too much at times), with a heavy emphasis on pitch dark shades of grey and narrative unreliability.

Just like Arthur was given a backstory that both draws and departs from the comics, the characters of Harley Quinn and Harvey Dent have also undergone the Todd Phillips treatment, with quirks and backstories designed around this particular version of Gotham City. Both Harley and Harvey are at the beginning of their arcs here, where the drastic changes to their personalities are yet to happen, and the how being served up by "Joker: Folie à Deux" — at least, in part.