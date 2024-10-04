Joker 2's Biggest Swing Is Bound To Leave You A Bit Shocked

Major spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux" follow.

Comic book movies aren't supposed to be like this. That narrative seemed to be the main hook behind the original "Joker" in 2019, starring Batman's greatest rival (though, notably, without Bruce Wayne ever actually suiting up as his alter ego) and telling a new, gritty origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime. It was enough to win Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor at the Academy Awards and break box office records for the R-rated blockbuster, but the long-awaited sequel always felt like it would take things up a notch or two. This time around, Phoenix is joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn — or, as she's referred to in the film, "Lee Quinzel" — in a story that's nothing less than a full-blown musical. That's not how this superhero "genre" typically works, either.

But by the time "Joker: Folie à Deux" reaches its climax, director Todd Phillips goes and breaks another major rule: killing off his own title character in as shocking an ending since, dare I say it, Thanos emerged victorious in "Avengers: Infinity War." Well, at least we know why Phillips has been playing coy about whether a "Joker 3" would ever be in the cards (see what I did there?). It's a little difficult to move forward with another movie about the Joker if you just left the Joker for dead, definitively. The shocking twist arrives after a fairly prolonged descent into the supervillain's mind, set in the aftermath of his murderous rampage at the end of the first movie. Now a resident of Arkham Asylum and standing trial for his violent acts, the man known as Arthur Fleck would seem to have his fate sealed.

Rather than death by electric chair, the Joker ends up a victim of a fellow inmate — one who has some fairly Joker-like characteristics himself.