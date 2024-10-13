Horror Sequel Ready Or Not 2 Announced With Samara Weaving Returning For More Games
One of the best recent horror comedy movies of recent years was 2019's "Ready or Not" — and now it's coming back for round two.
The Hollywood Reporter confirms that a sequel, currently bearing the apt title "Ready or Not 2," is in development. Samara Weaving, who starred in the original as unlikely heroine Grace, will return alongside directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and executive producer Chad Villela. (Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villela are all part of the filmmaking group Radio Silence.) Earlier this year, Weaving had teased that she was "all in" for a "Ready or Not" sequel.
In "Ready or Not," Grace marries into the old money Le Domas family via their golden boy son Alex (Mark O'Brien). As part of a family tradition, Grace and her new in-laws have to play a game, chosen by random card draw. Grace draws Hide and Seek, the unluckiest card of them all. You see, the Le Domas ancestors made a pact with the demonic Mr. Le Bail (read: Belial) for prosperity. The price is the occasional human sacrifice, demanded whenever a new Le Domas spouse chooses Hide and Seek. Now, Grace is playing the most dangerous game; she needs to survive until dawn, when the curse will flip and kill all the Le Domases.
The thrills are baked into the premise, while the film's comedy comes from Grace's disbelief in the whole situation and the Le Domases — members of the leisure class — needing (and failing) to do some actual work to survive. Grace carrying a rifle in her bridal outfit is an instantly striking final girl look too.
What will Ready or Not 2 be about?
Spoilers for "Ready or Not" follow.
"Ready or Not" was a minor hit, grossing $57 million on a $6 million budget. It's probably what got Radio Silence the job directing the fifth and sixth "Scream" movies, making them the first to direct in that franchise besides its creator Wes Craven. The directing duo's latest, locked door vampire thriller "Abigail," struggled at the box office despite some strong reviews. Perhaps this sequel finally getting into gear is Radio Silence wanting a sure(r) hit next?
Original "Ready or Not" screenwriters Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are returning for the sequel, as are producers Tripp Vinson, Bradley J. Fischer, William Sherak and James Vanderbilt. No plot details are known at this time.
Every other character in the original "Ready or Not" died, horribly, when the Le Domases fail to kill Grace before the deadline passes. (Though in the film's originally proposed ending, it would've gone the other way.) Unless Grace is taking a journey into Hell to meet Mr. Le Bail face to face, don't expect to see Henry Czerny, Andie McDowell, or Adam Brody in this sequel. Grace's last words to her dearly beloved were "I want a divorce," but since he exploded before any paperwork could be completed, she may well be the sole heir of the Le Domas fortune — and any associated curses.
One possibility is to theme the sequel around a different game besides Hide and Seek. Capture the flag? Tag? Musical chairs? "Abigail" also quietly suggests it is set in the same universe as "Ready or Not." Will Grace fight some vampires this time? A "Ready or Not" sequel should keep the satirical spirit of the original; as blood-sucking immortals, vampires are a tried and true allegory for the super-rich.