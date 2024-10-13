Horror Sequel Ready Or Not 2 Announced With Samara Weaving Returning For More Games

One of the best recent horror comedy movies of recent years was 2019's "Ready or Not" — and now it's coming back for round two.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that a sequel, currently bearing the apt title "Ready or Not 2," is in development. Samara Weaving, who starred in the original as unlikely heroine Grace, will return alongside directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and executive producer Chad Villela. (Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villela are all part of the filmmaking group Radio Silence.) Earlier this year, Weaving had teased that she was "all in" for a "Ready or Not" sequel.

In "Ready or Not," Grace marries into the old money Le Domas family via their golden boy son Alex (Mark O'Brien). As part of a family tradition, Grace and her new in-laws have to play a game, chosen by random card draw. Grace draws Hide and Seek, the unluckiest card of them all. You see, the Le Domas ancestors made a pact with the demonic Mr. Le Bail (read: Belial) for prosperity. The price is the occasional human sacrifice, demanded whenever a new Le Domas spouse chooses Hide and Seek. Now, Grace is playing the most dangerous game; she needs to survive until dawn, when the curse will flip and kill all the Le Domases.

The thrills are baked into the premise, while the film's comedy comes from Grace's disbelief in the whole situation and the Le Domases — members of the leisure class — needing (and failing) to do some actual work to survive. Grace carrying a rifle in her bridal outfit is an instantly striking final girl look too.