James Gunn Plans To Bring Back This Suicide Squad Character Into The DC Universe
While "Superman" served as the grand cinematic opening for the new DCU under the leadership of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the highly anticipated second season of the HBO Max original series "Peacemaker" is the next story in "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters." Although Gunn first made the jump from Marvel Studios to DC Films with "The Suicide Squad" and the first season of "Peacemaker" shortly after, both of those projects were produced under the previous DC Extended Universe regime, with select elements carried over into the rebooted DCU. Naturally, the sequence in the season one finale featuring the DCEU's Justice League is not canon in the new DCU, but what to make of the events that transpired in Gunn's "The Suicide Squad?"
Fans are already aware of the presence of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who is the only character to have appeared in all three official DCU entries so far: "Creature Commandos," "Superman," and "Peacemaker" season 2. Flag Sr. is the father of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), who was killed by Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) during Task Force X's Project Starfish mission on Corto Maltese as depicted in "The Suicide Squad." Flag Sr. is seeking vengeance on Peacemaker for the murder of his son, which hints at many of the characters and events depicted in James Gunn's film as part of the canon of the new DCU. So far, Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Weasel (Sean Gunn), and Nanaue/King Shark (Diedrich Bader) are the only characters featured in "The Suicide Squad" that have been carried over into the DCU. However, Gunn revealed that he has plans to bring another major character back for a future project.
Idris Elba will likely reprise his role as Bloodsport in the new DCU
While at the "Peacemaker" season 2 premiere in New York City, James Gunn gave some insight into more of his plans involving other characters featured in "The Suicide Squad," and whether or not they will be seen in the new DCU. Regarding Academy Award-nominee Margot Robbie's version of Harley Quinn, Gunn told EW that whether she will return "will be revealed down the line." While all bets are off regarding Robbie's scene-stealing character, Gunn also revealed that he is actively looking for a project for Idris Elba's Robert DuBois/Bloodsport to return for:
"I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we'll see what happens."
Although "The Suicide Squad" featured a true ensemble cast of color villains and antiheroes, the character who is closest to being the film's protagonist is Bloodsport. With this role, James Gunn gives Idris Elba a role worthy of his dynamic screen presence and effortless charm. Elba was previously part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall, most prominently featured in the "Thor" films, before dying at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the opening scene in "Avengers: Infinity War." While Elba gave his all as Heimdall, it would not be surprising if Kevin Feige and company regretted casting Elba in a supporting role, given he would have absolutely shone as a leading man in any other project in the MCU. Perhaps Gunn was cognizant of this fact and saw it as an opportunity to give Elba a leading role in a major franchise film worthy of his power.
Perhaps Bloodsport will be joined by other members of The Suicide Squad
The last time we saw Bloodsport, he emerged victorious over Peacemaker in a duel on Corto Maltese. Bloodsport is one of the few surviving members who took part in Project Starfish, with Harley Quinn, Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Although it is unknown if Robbie will return to the DCU, it would be wonderful to see Melchior return as the endearing Ratcatcher 2. As for King Shark, he did appear in "Creature Commandos," albeit voiced by Diedrich Bader rather than Stallone, so perhaps he will also be seen in live-action form again.
Maybe James Gunn is setting up a scenario where Bloodsport will come face-to-face with Peacemaker once again. Based on his growth from his HBO Max series, Peacemaker has made significant growth as a character, coming to terms with his traumas and committing to the hard work of redemption. Whether or not Bloodsport will be aware of such growth is a mystery, but such a reunion will be intriguing to see, especially given that the last time they fought, Bloodsport assumed he had killed him. Whether or not this reunion occurs anytime soon, fans eager to see Idris Elba and John Cena in a film together can watch them in "Heads of State," which is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.
"Peacemaker" season 2 premieres Thursday, August 21, exclusively on HBO Max.