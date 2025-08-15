James Gunn Plans To Bring Back This Suicide Squad Character Into The DC Universe

While "Superman" served as the grand cinematic opening for the new DCU under the leadership of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the highly anticipated second season of the HBO Max original series "Peacemaker" is the next story in "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters." Although Gunn first made the jump from Marvel Studios to DC Films with "The Suicide Squad" and the first season of "Peacemaker" shortly after, both of those projects were produced under the previous DC Extended Universe regime, with select elements carried over into the rebooted DCU. Naturally, the sequence in the season one finale featuring the DCEU's Justice League is not canon in the new DCU, but what to make of the events that transpired in Gunn's "The Suicide Squad?"

Fans are already aware of the presence of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who is the only character to have appeared in all three official DCU entries so far: "Creature Commandos," "Superman," and "Peacemaker" season 2. Flag Sr. is the father of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), who was killed by Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) during Task Force X's Project Starfish mission on Corto Maltese as depicted in "The Suicide Squad." Flag Sr. is seeking vengeance on Peacemaker for the murder of his son, which hints at many of the characters and events depicted in James Gunn's film as part of the canon of the new DCU. So far, Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Weasel (Sean Gunn), and Nanaue/King Shark (Diedrich Bader) are the only characters featured in "The Suicide Squad" that have been carried over into the DCU. However, Gunn revealed that he has plans to bring another major character back for a future project.