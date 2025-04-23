Heads Of State Trailer Sends John Cena & Idris Elba Into Action As POTUS And Prime Minister

The folks at Amazon have released a brand new trailer for the upcoming action/comedy "Heads of State." This is a two-hander that reunites Idris Elba and John Cena, who previously starred in "The Suicide Squad" together. This time, instead of playing villains turned heroes, they're playing government officials at the highest levels. Elba is the U.K. Prime Minister, and Cena is the U.S. President — and they don't like each other. Let the comedy ensue.

The new film, which is going straight to Prime Video in July, was directed by Ilya Naishuller, best known for his work on 2021's "Nobody" starring Bob Odenkirk. So this seems to be right in his wheelhouse. Much of the trailer focuses on the dynamic between Elba and Cena, which is very contentious, not unlike Peacemaker and Bloodsport in "The Suicide Squad." It doesn't look particularly original, but it certainly looks like the leads are having fun mixing it up together. The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

The U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries' "special relationship." But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary — who proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

