8 Best Ella Purnell Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Having portrayed a range of complicated and traumatized people thrown into situations that would be unimaginable to most people, Ella Purnell's career seems to have been full of challenges. This trend began very early for the actor, as a 15-year-old Purnell took on a leading role opposite Bruce Greenwood in the independent psychological drama "Wildlike." She played 14-year-old Mackenzie, a young girl who survives the death of her father, a mother struggling with an addiction disorder, and a predatory uncle ("1923's" Brian Geraghty) by fleeing to the Alaskan wilderness. She soon encounters wandering backpacker Rene Bartlett (Greenwood), and the pair form an unlikely friendship as they brave the elements — and a wild bear.

"Wildlike" was shot in just 30 days, with the miniscule cast and crew camping out together in Alaska throughout the shoot. The story asked a lot of Purnell, especially given how young she was at the time. Upon receiving a draft of the screenplay, she was understandably apprehensive about the subject matter and the scenes of intimacy that were written into the plot, though writer, director, and producer Frank Hall Green reassured her that everything described would only be hinted at.

As Purnell described to Selig Film News, she was able find the emotional truth of what going through something so horrible would be like for her character. "There are two scenes that were quite difficult to do, but I had at the forefront of my mind that she can't help what she's doing and she's doing it out of desperation and that it's not something she's conscious of being wrong," she said. This level of character work is why Purnell immediately seemed a cut above other young actors, tackling daunting material with clear focus on storytelling and ultimately creating a character that feels real to the audience.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).