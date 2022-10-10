Star Trek: Prodigy's Ella Purnell And Brett Gray On The Futures Of Their Characters [Exclusive Interview]

"Star Trek: Prodigy," released under the Nickelodeon umbrella, is about a group of teenage aliens who live very, very far away from the auspices of recognizable Trek iconography. They have never heard of Starfleet or the Federation. But when fleeing a cruel slave master, the teens happen upon an abandoned Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar. Thanks to the help of an emergency instructional hologram made to look like Captain Janeway (played by Kate Mulgrew), the teenagers form their own rudimentary crew and slowly begin absorbing Trek's utopian philosophies.

The ersatz captain of the Protostar is the roguish and brash Dal R'El (Brett Gray), a clever kid who is still trying to overcome his ego and his instincts toward irresponsibility. His first officer (and really the ship's co-captain) is Gwyndala (Ella Purnell), who is fleeing the dark legacy of her slave-owning father while recovering from a bout of mental damage accidentally inflicted upon her by a Medusan crew mate. In "Star Trek," Medusans are energy beings whose appearance is so beautiful and strange, it drives most humanoids mad.

At the outset of season 1B of "Prodigy," which returns to Paramount+ this month, Gwyn and Dal have located some Starfleet contacts, but find that their ship is housing a dangerous secret weapon meant to destroy the Federation. They need to make contact ... but they also need to stay away.

/Film recently interviewed Gray and Purnell about the large, intimidating architecture of "Star Trek," and what the future might hold for Dal and Gwyn once they grow up.