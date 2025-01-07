Ella Purnell Has One Concern After Starring In Arcane & Fallout

While the number of great video game adaptations has grown over the last few years, they're still pretty hard to come by. That is, unless, you're Ella Purnell. The "Yellowjacket" veteran has now starred in not one but two of the most critically acclaimed shows adapted from video games in recent memory. Her first effort was in 2021, voicing Jinx in the stunningly animated Netflix series "Arcane" (which is itself set in the "League of Legends" universe). Then, three years later, she said "Okey dokey" to the apocalypse as Lucy in Amazon's "Fallout" series, which /Film's Rafael Motamayor described as "a stellar video game adaptation" in his review. While being part of a pair of huge hits is great, Purnell has revealed she plans to press pause on appearing in other video game projects in the future.

During her visit to the MCM x EGX 2024 (via Popverse), Purnell confessed that two shows taken from beloved video game titles might be enough for now. "I actually think I need to stay away from video game adaptations now, because I'm going to get typecast. I'm going to be the video game girl. There are worse things to be than that, I suppose," she admitted. While appearing in a story that initially came with a loading screen might be risky, her track record is impressive. "Fallout" has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with season 1 becoming one of Prime Video's biggest hits ever. Elsewhere, both seasons of "Arcane" have 100% ratings on RT. Not bad for someone who barely played video games to begin with.