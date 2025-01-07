Ella Purnell Has One Concern After Starring In Arcane & Fallout
While the number of great video game adaptations has grown over the last few years, they're still pretty hard to come by. That is, unless, you're Ella Purnell. The "Yellowjacket" veteran has now starred in not one but two of the most critically acclaimed shows adapted from video games in recent memory. Her first effort was in 2021, voicing Jinx in the stunningly animated Netflix series "Arcane" (which is itself set in the "League of Legends" universe). Then, three years later, she said "Okey dokey" to the apocalypse as Lucy in Amazon's "Fallout" series, which /Film's Rafael Motamayor described as "a stellar video game adaptation" in his review. While being part of a pair of huge hits is great, Purnell has revealed she plans to press pause on appearing in other video game projects in the future.
During her visit to the MCM x EGX 2024 (via Popverse), Purnell confessed that two shows taken from beloved video game titles might be enough for now. "I actually think I need to stay away from video game adaptations now, because I'm going to get typecast. I'm going to be the video game girl. There are worse things to be than that, I suppose," she admitted. While appearing in a story that initially came with a loading screen might be risky, her track record is impressive. "Fallout" has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with season 1 becoming one of Prime Video's biggest hits ever. Elsewhere, both seasons of "Arcane" have 100% ratings on RT. Not bad for someone who barely played video games to begin with.
Ella Purnell is not a gamer (and that's totally fine)
As it stands, the "Fallout" and "Arcane" star doesn't sound like she will be picking up a controller anytime soon, given how little she's done it in the past. "Here's the truth, and I feel guilty saying this, but I'm not a gamer, and I don't know how I've managed to land two video game adaptations that have both been good. I don't know how that's happened, but it has. I don't know the answer," Purnell confessed. Maybe someone put a cheat code in?
For now, the only game-related gig she'll be returning to is "Fallout," which, Purnell confirmed to Variety, will be back in production in 2025. Currently, there's no official release date for the eagerly awaited second season, but it appears the show's chirpiest character at the end of the world will be reuniting with Walton Goggins' Ghoul and Aaron Moten's Maximus sooner than later. "My only preparation so far is that I'm attempting to work out — and that's just me knowing that in six months I'm going to be running up a hill 500 times and trying not to have an asthma attack," Purnell explained. Given how "Fallout" season 1 ended, Lucy will once again be at the forefront of the chaos when the show returns, especially now that her estranged father (Kyle MacLachlan) has taken off to parts unknown. Here's hoping she levels up for whatever is in store.