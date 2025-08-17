Fallout Star Ella Purnell's Deadly Series On Prime Video Is Perfect For Dexter Fans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Dexter" has returned (again), because Michael C. Hall's killer of serial killers is back in the new series "Dexter: Resurrection" (with other familiar faces in tow). If you think Dexter Morgan has run his course at this point, then fear not! There are plenty of other serial killer shows out there, from "You" to the acclaimed horror anime "Monster" to the British series "Sweetpea," starring (and executive produced by) Ella Purnell as unassuming murderer Rhiannon Lewis.

A U.K. production that aired on Sky Atlantic, "Sweetpea" adapts a book series by CJ Skuse. The show was distributed in the U.S. by Starz — the first three of the series' six episodes are now streaming for free on Prime Video.

Rhiannon is a wallflower, living in her childhood home with her dad Tommy (David Bark-Jones) and working as a secretary ("administrative assistant," she insists) at the local newspaper. She's been ignored at best, bullied at worst throughout her life. Her nickname that gives "Sweetpea" its title comes from her boss Norman (Jeremy Swift). He thinks so little of her that he uses her desk (and sometimes Rhiannon herself) as a coat rack. But as the "Sweetpea" poster warns, "It's always the quiet ones."

As Rhiannon goes about her day, she maintains an inner monologue: "People I'd Love to Kill." People on the list range from manspreaders on the bus to her annoying coworkers to especially her childhood bully Julia (Nicôle Lecky). "Sweetpea," in turn, follows Rhiannon as she finally starts crossing names off her to-do list.

Now, to be fair, Rhiannon has a really bad day before she begins stabbing anyone. Norman turns her down for a promotion, claiming she doesn't have the "roar" to be a journalist. It gets worse: Rhiannon's dad dies, her sister Seren (Alexandra Dowling) wants to sell his house and has commissioned Julia (now an estate agent) to do it, Rhiannon's dog gets hit by a car, and, finally, a drunk guy literally (accidentally) pisses on her. After the last one, she stabs the drunk man to death... and finally feels power like she never has.

"Sweetpea" earns some "Dexter" comparisons, but really it's more of a feminine "Falling Down" or "Batman: The Killing Joke," i.e. stories about how bad days can drive seemingly normal people to do horrible things. In one episode, Rhiannon sings karaoke to Katy Perry's "Roar," the ultimate fluffy girl power pop anthem. But lionesses don't just roar, they bite and devour with teeth sharp as Rhiannon's knife.