Margot Robbie Is Ready To Pass Harley Quinn's Torch Onto The Next Actress

When Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" first hit theaters, it was the summer between high school and the start of my undergraduate studies. I was a lifelong fan of all things Batman and reading as many books about film theory as I could get my hands on. Simply put, I was the perfect target to get swept up in the frenzy of what many were considering the best Batman film ever made. Knowing this was the second part of a trilogy, my fantasy booking of the inevitable third film went wild, and as my Facebook memories love to show me every year, I went home and updated my status to say, "DEAR CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, GIVE ME HARLEY QUINN!" When fans started making viral mockups of Kristen Bell donning photoshopped harlequin makeup, I saved them all.

This is all to say, Harley is and has always been my girl. From her first appearance on "Batman: The Animated Series" to her current animated series on Max, I love the fantabulous Harley Quinn. As history would prove, Harley Quinn would not appear in "The Dark Knight Rises," but would make her debut in the world of DC films (Mia Sara gave her a live-action TV debut in "Birds of Prey") through Margot Robbie in both "Suicide Squad" films and the absolutely brilliant "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)." Robbie perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the character, and although her initial styling in David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" has been polarizing, it has come to completely redefine the character.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran transitioning the future of DC films into their new universe, some are wondering what this means for Harley. Well, if you ask Margot Robbie, she's more than happy to pass the mallet to another performer to give their own spin on the character.