The 15 Most Underrated X-Men Characters Ranked

The X-Men are one of the most popular superhero teams from Marvel Comics, and have had quite a long history of being portrayed on-screen. Between the original "X-Men" movies, to the soft reboots starting with "X-Men: First Class," and their official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Deadpool & Wolverine," the X-Men might be slated for their proper introduction into Marvel's film franchise, which might give a few underrated characters the opportunity to get some love on the big screen.

At this point, audiences have become familiar with the likes of Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Professor X, but there are plenty of "X-Men" heroes and villains who deserve to be among the franchise's greatest mutant characters. These 15 characters from the X-Men have some of the most interesting sets of mutant abilities, yet somehow don't get enough love from the comics or even fans as they deserve. Hopefully, for some of them, that love is on the way.