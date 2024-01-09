How Marvel's Echo Marks A Lot Of Firsts For The Franchise

There were two prevailing takeaways from the "Hawkeye" series on Disney+. The first was that Florence Pugh makes everything better, even when all she does is show up and eat macaroni and cheese for a scene. (She also does some fighting because, y'know, it is a superhero show.) The other was that Alaqua Cox's portrayal of the deaf Native American Tracksuit Mafia mercenary Maya Lopez was incredibly compelling and that the character herself was more than deserving of a spinoff series.

That's exactly what we're getting with "Echo," a series that follows Maya as she evades her crime boss "uncle" Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), and his forces after that whole "shooting him" thing on "Hawkeye." The show's trailers have teased it as a return to the violent, so-called "street-level" drama of Marvel's Netflix series, complete with appearances by Fisk and a certain Devil of Hell's Kitchen. But more than that, "Echo" is about Maya reconnecting with her Native American roots in her hometown in Oklahoma, making it something of a cross between "Daredevil" and "Reservation Dogs." The show even features multiple actors from Sterlin Harjo's fantastic dramedy series, including Zahn McClarnon (reprising his role as Maya's late father from "Hawkeye"), Devery Jacobs, and Graham Greene.

"In a way, 'Echo' has almost been like a secret," said executive producer and Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, speaking in an interview posted on Disney's official website. "It's been fun and crazy to see all of the speculation around 'Echo' over the last year — and in a void of any information, people's imaginations just run wild with what it is and what it isn't," he added. Indeed, on top of offering more representation for Indigenous Americans, "Echo" might be the thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe desperately needs right now: something truly different.