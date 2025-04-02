Canceled Marvel Movies We Still Want To See

Marvel, and specifically the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has dominated the zeitgeist for nearly two decades at this point. There's always plenty of talk as to whether general audiences are getting tired of Marvel movies, and while the MCU may not be as infallible as it once was, there's still ample interest. 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" crossed the $1 billion mark, and "Daredevil: Born Again" has been largely viewed within a positive light. Sure, every so often you get a "Captain America: Brave New World" that underperforms, but superhero movies will always have a place within the cultural landscape.

Some might argue that there are already too many Marvel movies, but they're could've been plenty more. For every Marvel project that winds up in theaters, there are numerous others where a script was written or even went into pre-production but got cancelled for one reason or another. Honestly, some of these cancelled Marvel movies sound better than many of the films we've wound up with.

We'll never know if these synopses would've paid off, but we'd still love to see some iteration of these movies come to fruition. With the multiverse more popular than ever, anything is technically possible, so maybe some of these projects aren't quite dead yet.

Here are some cancelled Marvel movies that we still want to see!

