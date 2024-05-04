Everything To Know About X-Men's Pyro And His Marvel History

Here's a return no one saw coming: Aaron Stanford is appearing as the mutant Pyro in "Deadpool & Wolverine," reprising his role from "X2: X-Men United" and "X-Men: The Last Stand." It feels like the movie settling for whatever cameo it can secure (Stanford isn't exactly a star, although he did lead the "12 Monkeys" TV series) since Pyro is very much a B-lister among the X-Men.

St. John Allerdyce (just John Allerdyce in the movies) has the mutant ability of pyrokinesis, or controlling fire (hence his adopted name of Pyro). However, it comes with a caveat. Unlike, say, Firebenders from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" or Colonel Roy Mustang, the Flame Alchemist, from "Fullmetal Alchemist", Pyro can't create fire. Hence, his comic costume has a dual hose flamethrower (with the tubes affixed to his wrist) to create the flames for him, which he can then manipulate.

Mr. Allerdyce is Australian (with the accent to show it), continuing the trend started in the reboot "Giant-Size X-Men" #1 work to make "X-Men" more international (Wolverine was Canadian, Storm African, Nightcrawler German, and Colossus Russian) — mutants are children of the world, not just the United States.

Reportedly, artist John Byrne (co-creator of Pyro) intended to make the character gay, but writer Chris Claremont overruled him. Making an "X-Men" character whose whole persona is a pun on "flaming homosexual" sounds a lot like Byrne.