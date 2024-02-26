The Different Bending Types In Avatar: The Last Airbender Explained

Putting it mildly, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" pulls a lot from Southeast Asian mythology and history. (The live-action version, which recently debuted on Netflix, cast actors from corresponding backgrounds with good reason.) The show can't completely escape Orientalism but at least the writers did their research.

A savior named the Avatar with a reincarnation cycle? That's adapted (and heavily simplified) from Hindu myths about gods incarnating on Earth. The Fire Nation resembles 20th-century Imperial Japan: an island-chain nation undergoing its industrial revolution and colonizing its neighbors (in this allegory, the Earth Kingdom is China; larger and more diverse but technologically behind the neighboring empire). Then there are the details of the setting, like architecture, outfits, and the in-universe writing system, which are all inspired by real-world Asian cultures. Even the show's animation is purposefully meant to resemble anime that co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino loved, like Hayao Miyazaki movies and "Cowboy Bebop."

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is a fantasy show and the magic system also pulls from Eastern concepts. In the show, spiritually-attuned people can control, or bend, one of the four classical elements: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. (This list is referenced, though not culturally exclusively, in Buddhism and Hinduism.)

The bending styles are all modeled on real Chinese martial arts too. The series' animated fight scenes were crafted with the help of the consultant Sifu Kisu, a Shaolin kung fu teacher. ("Sifu" refers to a martial arts teacher in Chinese.) Here's a rundown of the different types of bending, and some of the more advanced skills that benders can acquire.