How Stranger Things Helped The Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Conquer Fire

After more than five years, Netflix's long-awaited reimagining of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is finally coming to fruition in February. The live-action series will take the beloved Nickelodeon animated show and attempt to bring it to life in a new medium for a new generation. Or, presumably, the same generation of fans that loved the original and who are hoping to capture that same magic. While the final verdict has yet to be determined, Netflix used every tool at its disposal to bring the airbenders, earthbenders, waterbenders, and firebenders to life. That included borrowing a few tricks learned from another one of the streamer's big hit shows, "Stranger Things."

Entertainment Weekly recently published a comprehensive preview of the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series. In speaking about bringing the firebending abilities to life, it was explained that "Stranger Things" season 4 had a direct influence on that front. The same visual effects supervisor's team also worked on that show, which gave them some experience in this area. The "team used a lot of the same fire references — particularly from season 4 when David Harbour lights up a Demogorgon — to dictate the firebending," the report revealed.

Netflix has spent some serious money on shows like "Stranger Things" in the past and has learned a thing or two about how to bring blockbuster visual effects to life on a TV budget — even if that budget is sizable. The original "Avatar" benefitted from existing purely as animation, a medium where anything is possible. Translating that to live-action is no small task. But what is possible in the world of the Upside Down is also possible in the world of benders of the elements.