The Mighty Ducks Cast: Where Are The Actors Today

Of all the early 1990s kids' films revolving around a ragtag group of misfits playing sports, "The Mighty Ducks" is one of the most enduring. The original made an immediate impression on young audiences, so much so that it earned two sequels in quick succession, both of which featured many returning cast members. Each of the players on the Ducks had their own unique niche, whether they were an enforcer, a figure of comedic relief, or a pint-sized hero, making them memorable to fans.

While some members of the cast of "The Mighty Ducks" parlayed their experience in the film into an adult acting career, others struggled to find the same success or left the industry entirely, and many of them reunited for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" series on Disney+. But whether or not they found Hollywood fame, plenty have led truly interesting lives on and off screen.

Here's what the "Mighty Ducks" cast is up to these days.