The Mighty Ducks Cast: Where Are The Actors Today
Of all the early 1990s kids' films revolving around a ragtag group of misfits playing sports, "The Mighty Ducks" is one of the most enduring. The original made an immediate impression on young audiences, so much so that it earned two sequels in quick succession, both of which featured many returning cast members. Each of the players on the Ducks had their own unique niche, whether they were an enforcer, a figure of comedic relief, or a pint-sized hero, making them memorable to fans.
While some members of the cast of "The Mighty Ducks" parlayed their experience in the film into an adult acting career, others struggled to find the same success or left the industry entirely, and many of them reunited for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" series on Disney+. But whether or not they found Hollywood fame, plenty have led truly interesting lives on and off screen.
Here's what the "Mighty Ducks" cast is up to these days.
Emilio Estevez (Coach Gordon Bombay)
Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay was one of the few prominent adult characters in "The Mighty Ducks" francise. Originally required to coach peewee hockey as court-ordered community service, he eventually tapped into his childhood love of hockey and grew into a cherished mentor for the Ducks. Estevez is best known for his work in the 1980s as a member of the Brat Pack, where he appeared in teen films like "The Outsiders," "The Breakfast Club," "St. Elmo's Fire," and "Young Guns."
Although he continued acting as an adult, he also made a career behind the camera, directing films such as "Bobby" and "The War at Home" as well as many episodes of TV shows, including "The Guardian," "CSI: NY," "Criminal Minds," and "Numb3rs." In 2021, he reprised his role as Gordon Bombay in the first season of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," which saw many original stars return, but he didn't return for the second season.
Joshua Jackson (Charlie Conway)
Joshua Jackson is the beating heart of "The Mighty Ducks" as Charlie Conway, an earnest kid being raised by a single mom who develops a special, almost fatherly relationship with Coach Bombay during his time on the team. After appearing the "Mighty Ducks" franchise, Joshua Jackson went on to play Pacey on the popular teen drama "Dawson's Creek," a fan-favorite role that has defined his career. During this time period, he also made appearances in films like "Cruel Intentions," "Urban Legend," and "The Skulls."
In more recent years, he's found the most success on television, with starring roles in "Fringe," "The Affair," "Little Fires Everywhere," "Dr. Death," "Fatal Attraction," and "Doctor Odyssey." He set fans of "Dawson's Creek" hearts' aflame with his 2025 reunion with Katie Holmes — they're appearing together in the upcoming "Happy Hours," which is also written and directed by Holmes.
Elden Henson (Fulton Reed)
Fulton Reed was the stuff of legends, a middle schooler who looked more like a grown man with a slapshot that could break through sturdy rink glass. Elden Henson played the role in all three "Mighty Ducks" films, creating an irreplaceable position for himself as the on-ice enforcer. Henson appeared in a number of other films throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including "She's All That," "Castaway," "Dumb and Dumberer," "The Butterfly Effect," "Lords of Dogtown," and "Jobs."
More recently, he played Pollux the Avox in "The Hunger Games: Mockinjay" and was featured in Martin Scorsese's award-winning "Killers of the Flower Moon." Marvel fans will recognize him as Foggy Nelson, Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friend and colleague in "Daredevil," a character that returned (albeit all too briefly) in "Daredevil: Born Again." Like many of his fellow "Mighty Ducks" alum, he made an appearance in "Game Changers."
Shaun Weiss (Greg Goldberg)
In "The Mighty Ducks," Shaun Weiss plays Goldberg, a hockey goalie who, despite his position on the ice, is terrified at the prospect of having pucks shot at him. Even after the Ducks are trained by Coach Bombay, he's not a particularly good goalie — but nevertheless, he sticks around for the entire franchise. During the 1990s, Weiss was also known for his performances in "Heavyweights," "Boy Meets World," and "Freaks and Geeks."
He continued acting into the 2000s, but his adult career was marred by drug addiction. In 2017, he received jail time for charges of petty theft and possession of a controlled substance, and he was arrested again in 2020 for breaking into a stranger's garage while high on methamphetamines. Happily, he's been sober since 2020 and had his first film role in 15 years with 2023's "Jesus Revolution."
Matt Doherty (Lester Averman)
Les Averman is one of the most memorable members of the Ducks, as his continual heckling of players on the ice often leads to an exasperated "Shut up, Averman!" from his teammates. Matt Doherty played the role to perfection in all of the "Mighty Ducks" films, and had a pretty successful career as a child actor, appearing in a deleted scene in "Home Alone" and "So I Married an Axe Murderer."
As he grew up, roles grew more sporadic, but you can still see him in "Ghost World" and "Argo" (albeit in an uncredited role as a butler in the latter film), as well as in minor one-off roles on shows like "ER," "Felicity," "Boston Public," "CSI Miami," "Bones," and "Grey's Anatomy." His last on-screen performance was on "Rosewood" in 2017, not counting his cameo appearance on "Game Changers."
Brandon Quintin Adams (Jesse Hall)
Brandon Quintin Adams was a major figure when it came to early '90s sports movies. Not only did he appear in "The Sandlot" as the team's pitcher Kenny DeNunez, but he also played Jesse Hall in the first two "Mighty Ducks" films. Aside from these roles, you'll likely recognize Adams from his starring role in the iconic horror film "The People Under the Stairs," one of Wes Craven's very best.
He also appeared in episodes of "Boy Meets World," "Sister, Sister," "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," and "Moesha" throughout the 1990s. Adams currently has two projects in the pipeline: an action film called "War Dawgz" and an episode of the upcoming crime series "D.O.P.E. Unit."
J.D. Daniels (Peter Mark)
J.D. Daniels, who played Peter, without a doubt the most punk rock member of the team in the first "Mighty Ducks" film, had a fairly prolific career as a voice actor throughout the early 1990s. In addition to several live-action performances in "Full House," "Quantum Leap," "The Nanny," and "Party of Five," he was featured in a number of animated series, including "Aladdin," "Beethoven," "Gargoyles," and "The Mighty Ducks," making him the only cast member to appear in the franchise's cartoon as well. (He was also the original voice of Arnold in "Hey Arnold!," although his performance was only in the unaired pilot.)
His acting career tapered off after the 1990s, however, with his last acting role in 2009's "Little New York." He went to Columbia University to study film, and as recently as the late 2010s he was collaborating with a NYC talent manager to offer acting workshops.
Aaron Schwartz (Dave Karp)
Aside from his role as Dave Karp in "The Mighty Ducks," Aaron Schwartz was best known during the 1990s for playing the lead role of Gerry Gardner, a boy who is shipped off to weight loss camp over the summer only to discover that it's being run by a maniacal Ben Stiller, in the beloved kids' classic "Heavyweights." (Interestingly enough, the movie also starred his "The Mighty Ducks" costars Kenan Thompson and Shaun Weiss.)
In the 2000s, he was cast as the doorman Vanya in "Gossip Girl," a role that became recurring over the seasons and which he reprised in the revival series. He's also had one-off appearances in shows like "Young Sheldon," "SWAT," and "The Kominsky Method." He's come a long way since his days as Karp — he even (technically) worked in the MCU, providing the facial reference for the CGI version of Young Ego (Jeff Bridges) in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
Garette Ratliff Henson (Guy Germaine)
The real-life younger brother of his on-screen teammate Fulton Reed (Elden Henson), Garette Ratliff Henson played Guy, one of the most low-key but dependable players in "The Mighty Ducks." He grew up with the franchise, appearing in all three cinematic outings. But that was far from his only role as a child actor. He also appeared in the horror comedy "Arachnophobia," played Christina Ricci's middle school crush in "Casper," and had a recurring role on 21 episodes of the TV series "The Charmings."
Although his last film role was in 2007 with "The Mannsfield 12," he joined the list of "Mighty Ducks" actors who returned for a cameo in "Game Changers." He also directed a string of short films throughout the 2010s.
Marguerite Moreau (Connie Moreau)
From the very beginning, Connie (Marguerite Moreau) is a ray of sunshine in "The Mighty Ducks," seemingly just happy to get to play hockey with her friends (and her boyfriend Guy, who together make up one of the cutest couples in any of these '90s sports movies). Moreau has grown into one of the most successful working actors of the bunch, even if she isn't necessarily a household name.
She played Katie Finnerty in the teen cult classic "Wet Hot American Summer," and starred alongside Aaliyah and Stuart Townsend in the Anne Rice vampire film "Queen of the Damned." Moreau also had a thriving career on television, with recurring roles in "The O.C.," "Shameless," and "Grey's Anatomy," as well as one-off appearances in "Smallville," "Lost," "Mad Men," and, most recently, "The Pitt."
Jane Plank (Tammy Duncan)
Tammy Duncan isn't one of the original Ducks, but she's recruited at the skating rink because none of them have especially good ice skills, and as a figure skater, she does. (She can learn the hockey parts later, although as she proves with her young brother Tommy, she's already got checking and ruthless aggression down pat.)
Unlike many of the other performers in "The Mighty Ducks," Jane Plank was not a child actress. In fact, aside from an uncredited role as a caroler in "Jingle All the Way," "The Mighty Ducks" represents her only on-screen performance. Nowadays she's following her passion for music, and she also wrote a children's book, "These Are My Pants," with her wife Katelyn.
Jussie Smollett (Terry Hall)
Jussie Smollett played Terry, the younger of the two Hall brothers, in "The Mighty Ducks." Although he only appeared in the first film (apparently his older brother was the only one who wanted to stick with hockey), he had a thriving career in Hollywood throughout the 1990s and 2000s. From 1993 to 1995, Smollett was kept busy with recurring roles on the television series "Cro" and "On Our Own." He was featured as Ricks in "Alien: Covenant" and played Langston Hughes in "Marshall." But his biggest role to date came when he starred on "Empire" as Jamal, a performance that set him up as an actor to watch.
However, just as quickly, his career collapsed. In 2019, he reported being assaulted in what was widely considered a hate crime, until shortly thereafter it was determined by police that he had faked the attack. He was dropped from "Empire," and since then, he's only had one acting role in 2024's "The Last Holliday."
Vincent LaRusso (Adam Banks)
Poor Adam Banks always seems to get the short end of the stick in the "Mighty Ducks" franchise. He seems like a perfectly good friend and teammate, but over and over the Ducks turn against him because he's, well, way better at hockey than they are (and he comes from a wealthy family). It's like they hold his history as a one-time Hawk against him in perpetuity.
At any rate, Banks was played by Vincent LaRusso, and although he stuck with the series for all three films, his time in front of the camera was otherwise fairly limited. He had minor roles in 2008's "Superhero Movie" and an episode of "Dollhouse," but other than that, his only on-screen appearance in the past 15 years was reprising his role as Banks in an episode of "Game Changers." He currently works in the hospitality industry as the VP Food and Beverage for Proper Hospitality.
Danny Tamberelli (Tommy Duncan)
Danny Tamberelli was one of the youngest members of the Ducks, recruited largely because his older sister Tammy was a talented figure skater whose skills on the ice Bombay wanted for the team. In addition to his role in "The Mighty Ducks," Tamberelli was featured on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show "All That," "The Babysitter's Club, "100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd," and "Igby Goes Down."
However, he's best remembered for his quirky performance as young Pete alongside a pint-sized Michelle Trachtenberg in "The Adventures of Pete and Pete," a show with a uniquely surreal style that defined the sense of humor of an entire generation of viewers. He serves as bassist and vocalist for the band Jounce, and in 2015 he became the co-host of a "Pete and Pete" podcast. In 2024, he and his wife Kate co-wrote a book together called "The Road Trip Rewind," a time-traveling rom-com that marked their second authorial collaboration.
Aaron Lohr (Dean Portman)
Aaron Lohr, who played one half of the Bash Brothers alongside Elden Henson's Fulton Reed in "D2: The Mighty Ducks," got his start in Hollywood as a dancer. He starred in the music video for Deniece Williams' "Let's Hear It For the Boy," and played Mush in the Disney musical "Newsies," one of Christian Bale's biggest career regrets. (If you think his voice sounds familiar, that may be because he was the singing voice for Max in "A Goofy Movie.")
In 2005, he was cast in the film adaptation of "RENT," which also starred Broadway legend Idina Menzel, the woman he eventually married in 2015. These days, he's officially retired from acting — Lohr has two Masters' degrees and works as the clinical director of Avalon Malibu, a mental health facility and substance abuse rehabilitation center.
Ty O'Neal (Dwayne Robertson)
Objectively the strangest addition to Team USA in "D2: The Mighty Ducks," Dwayne Robertson (Ty O'Neal) was a rodeo kid who would bust out his lasso on the ice. Most of O'Neal's other projects have had a Western flavor to them, from an uncredited appearance in "Wild Wild West" to roles in "The Magnificent Seven" and "American Outlaws." His last on-screen performance came in 2004 with the biographical drama "Tiger Cruise."
O'Neal is a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and has hosted several televised events for the rodeo circuit on the Cowboy Channel. He and his family live in Texas where they train horses when they're not traveling to participate in rodeo events.
Kenan Thompson (Russ Tyler)
Of all the kids from the "Mighty Ducks" franchise who wasn't a part of the original film, Kenan Thompson as Russ Tyler is by far the most famous. In the 1990s, he starring in "Heavyweights" alongside Aaron Schwartz before being cast in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show "All That."
From there, he became part of a teen comedy duo made up of him and Kel Mitchell — together, they had their own sitcom, "Kenan & Kel," and they starred in the fast food comedy "Good Burger." Thompson's career never strayed far from its comedy roots. In 2003, he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live," a position he has held for 22 years, giving him the longest tenure of any comedian on the show, and they even made a "Kenan & Kel" reunion happen.
Mike Vitar (Luis Mendoza)
Before he took on the role of Luis Mendoza in "D2: The Mighty Ducks," Mike Vitar won the hearts of audiences as Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez in the nostalgic sports film "The Sandlot." He reprised the character of Mendoza in the third and final "Mighty Ducks" film — in which he, let's be fair, is a total miscreant. That performance, as it turns out, was the second to last of his career. He appeared in a single episode of "Chicago Hope" the following year in 1997 and then officially retired as an actor.
These days, he lives in Los Angeles with his family and works as a firefighter, albeit one who has gotten into a spot of trouble in his line of work. In 2017, he and his colleagues were charged with felony assault after beating a young man they falsely believed to be handing out tainted candy on Halloween, a crime for which Vitar was allowed to plead down to a misdemeanor to avoid jail time.
Colombe Jacobsen (Julie 'The Cat' Gaffney)
Julie "The Cat" Gaffney was one of the coolest "D2: The Mighty Ducks" additions, providing the team with an actual goalie for once (no offense to Goldberg). She was brought to life by Colombe Jacobsen, who had made her screen debut the previous year in another excellent '90s sports film for kids, "Rookie of the Year."
Jacobsen acted infrequently in the years that followed before transitioning to her true passion: cooking. She graduated from the Natural Gourmet Cooking School in New York City in 2004, and currently provides catering services, cooking classes, and brand consultation through her cooking website, ColombeDuJour.com.
Justin Wong (Ken Wu)
Ken Wu is one of the talented hockey players who joins the Team USA roster in "D2: The Mighty Ducks," known for his speed and grace on the ice. He was played by Justin Wong, who was making his film debut after appearing in two episodes of the television series "The Odyssey." Wong hasn't had many credits to his name in the intervening years, although he did reprise his role as Ken in "Game Changers" and was featured as Chong in an episode of the live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
Aside from these sporadic roles, Wong realized as he grew up that his heart wasn't in acting, and shifted to a different career within the entertainment industry: He works as an audio engineer and even occasionally records his own music.