The Now Beloved Flop That Christian Bale Regrets Starring In

It's time for a quick history lesson! In 1899, a newsboys' strike was held across New York City for two weeks. The strikers demanded increased wages for newsboys, who drove a chunk of the sales in the afternoons and evenings but ended up earning little to nothing. Circulation for Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst's newspapers was halted during this time, and the strike eventually succeeded/worked in favor of the newsboys, although other demands had to be met with compromise.

The impact of this event was so rousing that Disney made a film musical — "Newsies" — inspired by the strike in 1992, with Kenny Ortega (the "High School Musical" trilogy, "Hocus Pocus") helming the project. A young Christian Bale played strike leader Jack "Cowboy" Kelly, and composer Alan Menken — who has scored almost every Disney animated film you know and love — crafted 12 original songs for this now-beloved movie. Despite these promising elements, however, the film did not perform well in theaters, as "Newsies" completely failed to recoup its $15 million budget and became a box office flop that cost the Mouse House millions of dollars. However, this did not stop the movie from eventually becoming a cult favorite and, later on, being adapted into a Broadway classic.

To add insult to injury, The Razzies (which, by all accounts, should not exist) awarded "Newsies" Worst Song of the Year around the same time Menken and his close collaborator, the late Howard Ashman, won an Oscar for "Beauty and the Beast" in the Best Song category. I mean, sure, "Newsies" is no "West Side Story", but Menken's score features some timeless bangers and imbues the spirited story with the appropriate adrenaline boost required to bolster the theme of rebellion.

Moreover, the failure of "Newsies" did impact its young cast. For instance, it evoked complicated feelings in Bale, who regrets starring in a musical at such a tender age.