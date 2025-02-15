30 Years Ago, A Disney Comedy Went From Box Office Flop To Beloved '90s Classic

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

In a lot of ways, the '90s was a true golden age for Disney. From absolutely monster animated hits like "The Lion King" to the true Christmas classic that is "The Muppet Christmas Carol," it was a rich time for the Mouse House. Yet, not everything can be a winner out of the gate. Such was the case with "Heavyweights." Released in 1995, the live-action comedy about kids at a fat camp whose summer is upended by a weight loss guru simply didn't connect with audiences in its day.

As has often been the case throughout Disney's history, animation has been the studio's bread and butter. That was no different in the '90s, as hits like "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast" took center stage. But the studio did have a lot of luck with live-action fare during this period, including sequels like "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" and director Stephen Herek's hockey flick "The Mighty Ducks," which ended up spawning an entire franchise. Unfortunately, despite having an army of talent, those talented folks couldn't turn this fat camp comedy into a money-maker. At least not at first.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Heavyweights" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how it helped kickstart the careers of several comedy titans, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the years after its initial run, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?