Why Jonathan Taylor Thomas Disappeared From Hollywood

Kids of the 1990s know Jonathan Taylor Thomas quite well. The actor began his professional career at age eight, playing the title puppy in the animated series "The Adventures of Spot." He first appeared on-screen playing Kevin Brady in a failed "Brady Bunch" spinoff called "The Bradys" in 1990. The following year, he was cast as the ultra-cool and super-precocious Randy on the hit sitcom "Home Improvement." That series was a massive success, and made Thomas a household name. Thomas appeared in 178 of the show's 204 episodes, and he became a teenybopper icon, regularly gracing the cover of oversaturated tweener mags like Bop and Tiger Beat.

During his time on "Home Improvement," Thomas also stepped away to appear in multiple high-profile feature films, perhaps most notably playing the voice of the young Simba in 1994's "The Lion King." He was a take-charge youth in "Man of the House," and also played Tom Sawyer in 1995's "Tom and Huck." Some might even remember his 1996 Christmas comedy "I'll Be Home for Christmas." Thomas reigned in Hollywood for the better part of a decade, a teen idol of the highest order.

After 1998, however, Thomas largely stepped away from acting. This was baffling to his many fans, as his career seemed to have ended quite abruptly. Many at the time assumed Thomas had trouble finding work, as he was growing up and no longer could be cast as a cool, precocious youth.

As it happens, despite his fame and wealth, Thomas was never enamored of the Hollywood life. He preferred reading books, playing outdoors, and staying far away from people who referred to him by all three names. In 2013, Thomas conducted an interview with People Magazine to catch people up on what he had been doing since leaving "Home Improvement" in 1998. It turns out he merely went to college, and was trying to find showbiz jobs as a writer or a director.