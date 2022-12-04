Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Reunite For SNL's Gritty Drama Reboot Of Kenan & Kel

Reunited and ... we should be concerned. Yes, a fateful reunion of the '90s variety occurred on "Saturday Night Live" last night and, while well-executed, it'll also have you nodding along with Kenan Thompson's behind-the-scenes commentary throughout. The reunion in question? Well, the reunion between Thompson and Kel Mitchell, of course!

Styled as a meta parody, the sketch begins with Kenan Thompson looking back. "It all happened so fast," he says before we're taken back to a moment between Thompson and "SNL" host Keke Palmer during rehearsals. After a heartfelt exchange between them, where Palmer fangirls over working with Thompson, she pitches to him the idea of a reboot of "Kenan & Kel." Because you see, the '90s IP is ripe for reimagining.

It's a natural fit. Until it isn't.

Palmer has a vision, and once they start shooting the reboot, Thompson quickly has second thoughts. But he is a man who commits even if the project isn't exactly what he thought it was going to be. "I had already sold it before I even met Kenan. I told the producers we wrote it together," Keke shares in a behind-the-scenes confessional.

These confessionals are gold. We flip back and forth between them and scenes from the upgraded "Kenan & Kelly." Then viewers get what they've been waiting for: Kel Mitchell makes an appearance that immediately goes in unexpected directions.