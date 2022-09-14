Kenan Thompson's All That Co-Star Kel Mitchell Spent Most Of The Emmys Hiding Instead Of At Good Burger

"Good Burger" is one of those movies that only make sense if you saw it as a young kid. The 1997 comedy by Brian Robbins and written by Dan Schneider, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert is based on the comedy sketch of the same name from the show "All That," the Nickelodeon equivalent to all those movies based on "Saturday Night Live" sketches. This is a deeply bizarre movie, not really well made, but nevertheless a weirdly hilarious movie that has garnered a cult following among '90s kids.

That film stars Kenan Thompson as Dexter, a slacker high-school student, and Kel Mitchell as Ed, a cashier at the Good Burger joint. The plot involves Ed and Dexter slowly becoming friends as they try to save the burger joint from closing as the grand opening of the giant new burger restaurant chain across the street is approaching. There are hallucination scenes, breakouts from mental institutions, and a humongous climactic burger.

The movie has gained an almost mythical status in the past few years thanks to years of rumors that their friendship fell apart when Thompson got his job at "SNL" and Mitchell didn't. Though they have dismissed the rumors, it has made any and all appearance by the two comedians together feel like very special occasions.

This includes one of the best bits from this year's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where Kenan and Kel reunited once again for a short, but sweet sketch about "Good Burger."

It was a huge surprise to fans, and a lot went into keeping the surprise a secret, giving the culturally relevant "Good Burger" the Marvel Cinematic Universe treatment, with Mitchell's cameo kept a complete secret.