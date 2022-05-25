Kenan & Kel And Other Classic Nickelodeon Shows Coming To Netflix

Everybody out there go run and tell your homeboys and homegirls it's time for "Kenan & Kel," because Netflix has somehow obtained the rights to some select seasons of classic Nickelodeon shows. In addition to "Kenan & Kel," Netflix will also have select seasons of the sketch comedy show "All That," and "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." Unfortunately, Netflix has not announced which seasons will be made available, so no word on which era of "All That" fans will have the chance to revisit.

Brace yourself for some vital information... Select seasons of Nickelodeon classics Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That will be coming to Netflix (in The US) on June 21! pic.twitter.com/7lmtA1g51T — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2022

"All That" ran from 1994 through 2000 in its original run before a 2002 relaunch and a revival season in 2019. The series was a huge hit and helped launch the careers of Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Gabriel Iglesias, Katrina Johnson, Kel Mitchell, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Thompson and Mitchell were so popular, it led to their 1996 through 2000 series "Kenan & Kel," which portrayed the two as Chicago high schoolers often thrown into ridiculous hijinks. "Ned's Declassified" debuted in 2004, with Devon Werkheiser playing Ned Bigby, a seventh grader trying to create the perfect survival guide for him and his friends to get through middle school.

It's fascinating to see the shows wind up on Netflix if only because Paramount+ already exists, which has an entire section dedicated to classic Nickelodeon shows, which includes "Kenan & Kel," "All That," and "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." The additions to Netflix will also only be available in the US, so apologies to any of our readers across the pond who may be missing out.