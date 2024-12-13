The Only Four Friday The 13th Movies That Take Place On The Correct Date

Director/producer Sean S. Cunningham has admitted that his 1980 slasher film "Friday the 13th" was a deliberate effort to imitate the style and success of John Carpenter's "Halloween," which had come out only two years prior. Cunningham tried to copt Carpenter's "killer's eye perspective" camera angles, and it's no coincidence that both films take place on dates famous for horror, bad luck, and death. Cunningham's gambit was successful, though, and his $550,000 movie ended up making nearly $60 million at the box office. It also spawned 11 sequels, many of which came to define the horror trends of the '80s. Although none of the "Friday the 13th" movies are particularly beloved by critics, they are a gestalt-defining phenomenon.

Holiday-themed horror films began popping up regularly in theaters. The years after "Friday the 13th" saw the release of "April Fool's Day," "New Year's Evil," "Prom Night," and "Silent Night, Deadly Night."

But while all the "Halloween" movies take place on October 31st, and "April Fool's Day" take place on April 1st, only four of the original "Friday the 13th" movies definitely take place on a Friday the 13th. The 1980 original does, of course, but even then, the film messed up its own date. An on-screen chyron reads that it takes place on Friday, June 13th, 1979. The problem: in 1979, June 13th was a Wednesday. The only Fridays that fell on the 13th in 1979 were in April and July.

Careful "Friday the 13th" fans have combed through all 12 entries in the franchise and found that apart from the first, only three sequels actually take place on a Friday the 13th.

The Gregorian calendar is arranged such that one or two Fridays fall on the 13th every year. It's pretty common. Indeed, Friday, December 13th, 2024 is the second Friday the 13th this year (there was also a Friday the 13th back in September). Fans of Jason Voorhees have many excuses to celebrate with movie marathons.