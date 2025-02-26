Michelle Trachtenberg Starred In A Kids TV Cult Classic That Made Us All A Little Weirder

The 1990s were honestly a pretty idyllic time to be a kid. Social media didn't exist yet, so we were still relatively cut off from the horrors of the world (outside of what we learned from our parents or maybe a clip on the nightly news), leaving kids to just be kids. It was also the time when kids were first getting to really see themselves represented in the media — not just on parent-approved things like "The Mickey Mouse Club" but also the subversive, silly side of things on Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon was truly tailored for its young audience, with shows like the perfectly scary "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and the silly and gross sketch series "All That" taking what kids wanted seriously. And one of the very best shows on Nickelodeon was "The Adventures of Pete & Pete."

"The Adventures of Pete & Pete" followed brothers Big Pete (Michael C. Maronna) and Little Pete (Danny Tamberelli) as they navigated growing up in their fictional northeastern American suburb of Wellsville. The series seemed to exist just outside of our own reality, as there were some slightly strange things like preteen Big Pete having a tattoo on his arm and their mother having a metal plate in her head that could pick up radio signals. The characters themselves were also really unique, and that included Little Pete's best friend, Nona, played by the late Michelle Trachtenberg. Nona and Pete's friendship was something really special and important, showing young audiences that gender didn't have to play a role in a relationship — and, perhaps even more importantly, that good friends always supported each other's weirdness.