Kurt Russell Gave Guardians Of The Galaxy's CGI Team Some Constructive Criticism

De-aging CGI has come a long way since the prologue to 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand" turned Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen into abominations out of a Robert Zemeckis motion-capture nightmare. 2023's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," for example, allowed an octogenarian Harrison Ford to shed several decades in a generally convincing manner for its own extended opening flashback. Yet, no matter how much the tech improves, this approach is always going to be hampered by the fact that our brains intuitively seek our flaws once we know something has been digitally-rendered (hence the uncanny valley effect). Going to the opposite extreme isn't necessarily the solution either, as practical makeup and effects aren't without similar limitations.

To quote one of the sacred texts of the internet: Why not both? That's exactly what "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" did for the opening scene in which the younger version of Kurt Russell's character — the oh-so-humbly named living planet and ancient Celestial Ego — woos Meredith Quill (Laura Haddock), the eventual mother of Guardians leader Peter Jason Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), to the intonations of Looking Glass' "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)." As Russell told /Film's Ben Pearson at the time of the film's release in 2017, he and his trusted makeup artist Dennis Liddiard convinced director James Gunn and his fellow creatives they could help whittle the actor's age down through practical methods.

He later ran into the film's head of CGI, telling her, "'I thought it was great, but it's my understanding you didn't have to do a whole lot.' And she said, 'We didn't. He really pulled some s**t there. There's a lot going on there.' And I said, 'Yeah, we wanted to do it old school.' I think it provides a more natural look."