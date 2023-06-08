How Indiana Jones Avoided The Irishman's Awkward De-Aging Problem

"The Irishman" is a phenomenal movie, one that our own Chris Evangelista called "a masterwork that finds [Martin Scorsese] reflecting on everything he's done, and what it's all amounted to." But as near perfect as that movie is, it does have some issues, and a big one is the use of de-aging technology. While it makes perfect sense in the context of the film, the technology was not perfect, and looked awkward at times, like when Frank Sheeran is beating up a shopkeeper. The de-aging made Robert De Niro's face look much younger, but the rest of his body still very much moved and felt like a guy in his 70s.

De-aging is everywhere in big Hollywood productions now, from "The Mandalorian" to "Avatar: The Way of Water" and plenty of Marvel Studios productions. The latest blockbuster to try its hand at not ruining the audience's mental picture of a beloved actor is "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which is set to include scenes featuring a young Harrison Ford. Rather than replace him with another actor like "The Last Crusade" did, however, they're just using VFX to achieve Indy's young look.

Is this going to be another "Rogue One" situation, or worse, a Robert Zemeckis trip into the "Polar Express" uncanny valley? Longtime producer of the franchise, Frank Marshall, is confident "Indiana Jones" can pull off the impossible yet again and break the code to de-aging.

For the July 2023 issue of SFX magazine, Marshall explains that the key to de-aging Indiana Jones lies with Harrison Ford. "The key is it was Harrison acting," he said. "It's just that he was a little older when he was acting. Jim [Mangold] was able to guide him in body movement."