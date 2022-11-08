An Indiana Jones TV Series Is In The Works At Disney+

Ford himself hasn't quite hung up his explorer's hat yet, though: The actor is set to play the archeology professor Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr. one more time, in next year's still-untitled film. That movie will also introduce Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena, who composer John Williams has described as "an adventuress" and "a femme fatale." Williams has already debuted a gorgeous new theme for Waller-Bridge's character, and she's been revealed to be the professor's goddaughter, so it'll be interesting to see if this already-hyped new character has a future in the franchise beyond Indy himself.

The first footage of the new "Indiana Jones" didn't offer hints about what a Disney+ show may entail, but it did give a glimpse of Indy and his allies on a high-octane thrill ride, as always. The footage screened at D23 Expo featured a rickshaw chase, a flashback to young Indy, and the reappearance of John Rhys-Davies, who played Sallah in the first and third "Indiana Jones" films. Four decades after originating the heroic character, Ford still gets in on the action in the early footage, zooming along in a motorcycle sidecar and cracking his whip at some villains.

Ford reiterated once again at D23 that any future "Indiana Jones" projects won't involve him, saying, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again." We'll keep you posted on this new project, and who will be falling down for our entertainment in it, as it develops.