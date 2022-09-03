John Williams Debuts Indiana Jones 5 Song 'Helena's Theme' In Concert At Hollywood Bowl

Here's a dose of pure euphoria for your day: legendary composer John Williams performed at the Hollywood Bowl last night, and shared a brand new piece of music called "Helena's Theme" from the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. This marks the first time Williams has created new music for one of his most beloved franchise collaborations in well over a decade, and the song is remarkably beautiful.

As captured in several audience members' videos, including one uploaded to YouTube by music video and television cinematographer Chuck Ozeas (below), 90-year-old Williams faced the crowd and described a conversation he had with "Indiana Jones 5" director James Mangold:

"[I was] having a chat with our wonderful director Jim Mangold, who's the most fantastic man, and last week as we recorded the music, Jim said, 'Why don't you play it at the Bowl next week?' I said, 'Well, Jim, the picture's not coming out until next year.' 'That doesn't matter! Play it at the Bowl!' So here is Phoebe's theme."

Williams describes Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character, Helena, as "an adventuress" and "a femme fatale," and says her theme includes "lyrical music like an old movie star, which she looks like." What follows then is nearly 4 minutes of musical bliss the likes of which only Williams could come up with.