10 Things About How I Met Your Mother That Haven't Aged Well

In the year of our lord 2025, it isn't exactly news to say that some people find elements of the hit sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" (HIMYM) to be somewhat problematic. From Barney Stinson's (Neil Patrick Harris) frequent manipulation and sexual exploitation of innocent young women to the culture's reanalysis of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as a "nice guy" who is secretly a conceited jerk, there are plenty of holes you can poke into the beloved sitcom. Still, plenty of fans will happily revisit all nine seasons of the long-running CBS staple, especially with the introduction of "How We Made Your Mother," the rewatch podcast hosted by Radnor and series co-creator Craig Thomas.

There's plenty of room to be critical about the shows you love, but folks often take potshots at HIMYM that you can take at just about every sitcom that has ever aired on television. Try revisiting outdated "Simpsons" jokes or some of the cringier "Seinfeld" episodes, and you'll see what we mean. The television industry is an often ignorant establishment and plenty of that seeps into shows with even the best of intentions, including HIMYM. While it's always important to acknowledge those missteps, it's also important to make other, less obvious critiques. What about the show's production value, or its complicated continuity and frequent callbacks? Maybe a scene or two were cut that ought to have stayed in the final edit. Kids, let's break it all down.

Here are 10 things about "How I Met Your Mother" that just haven't aged well.