12 Scenes That Ruined Entire Movies & TV Shows

It doesn't take a lot for audiences to turn against a movie or television show. It's more common for folks to watch things from the comfort of their own home, as opposed to heading all the way to the theater and paying ridiculous prices for tickets and snacks, so the barrier between staying engaged and turning something off is more fragile than ever.

It's even more apparent nowadays when viewers end up soured on a popular series or franchise just from the sheer terribleness of one scene. It may seem like an exaggeration to say one scene can completely ruin an entire project for most people, but it's usually how we end up with the most disappointing movies of a given year. With all the content available at the click of a button, viewers don't want to waste their time with things that fall below expectations.

This isn't just a new problem of the post-pandemic world, either. Over the history of the entertainment industry, there have been countless films and TV shows that were completely ruined all because of one scene or moment that left viewers asking: Why? Here are 12 scenes that completely ruined movies and TV shows.