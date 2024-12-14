The 10 Most Disappointing Movies Of 2024, Ranked

This is not a list of the worst movies of 2024. In fact, this list is unique in that it contains movies that are good, bad, and somewhere in between. But they all have one thing in common: each and every film on this list let us down in some way. They hurt us a little. They left us wounded. They took our expectations and gave them a painful kick in the rear.

We generally try to stay away from "worst of" lists here at /Film — they're largely worthless, especially since few people actually get around to seeing the actual worst movies of a given year. However, a list of the 10 most disappointing movies of 2024 is a far more interesting proposition. These are the movies that had our undivided attention until they didn't. For some of them, their great sin was being merely pretty good when we were hoping for something extraordinary. Others are simply profound letdowns that left us deflated. Few of them are actively bad or unwatchable, but they're all guilty of crushing our hopes to some capacity. And in some ways, isn't that worse than simply being a bad movie?

The final list is a tour of tarnished, and sometimes broken, dreams (the full conversation/debate over the creation of this list was recorded and will be released as a future episode of the /Film Daily podcast). We won't say you should actively avoid any of these movies — well, maybe "Joker: Folie à Deux" — but we do suggest you keep your expectations firmly in check.