How To Watch Kinds Of Kindness At Home
If ever there were a movie to define Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' particular approach to movies, "Kinds of Kindness" would be the most direct and unapologetic of them all. Not many film aficionados would've imagined that this writer/director would end up achieving mainstream success on the level of "Poor Things," which turned into a box office hit and ended up outperforming expectations at the Academy Awards, to boot. Between that and "The Favourite" in 2018, the typically off-putting and idiosyncratic Lanthimos suddenly found himself at risk of being known as a name-brand artist among general audiences. At least, that was the case before he followed that up with "Kinds of Kindness" in June of this year, which might as well have felt like a middle finger directed straight at his newfound popularity. Look no further than the synopsis, after all:
"Kinds of Kindness" is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.
Witney Seibold reviewed the movie for /Film and said, "It may not be the best Lanthimos, but it's certainly the most Lanthimos," which certainly bore out in its performance at the box office, as the rather audience-unfriendly original flick achieved a modest $13 million worldwide. Marking the third straight collaboration between Lanthimos and star Emma Stone, the ensemble cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. Fans can now look forward to its release on home media. Here's how you can watch "Kinds of Kindness" from home.
When can Kinds of Kindness be streamed, rented, or purchased?
Almost two months after it first hit theaters, "Kinds of Kindness" fans can mark their calendars for the next date to pay attention to. No streaming date has been made public yet, but Searchlight Pictures has announced that Yorgos Lanthimos' latest black comedy will be made available to purchase or rent digitally on August 27, 2024. Although no prices have been announced as of the time of publication, viewers can do so through retailer platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more. But that's not the only milestone on the horizon. Fans of physical media, this next tidbit is for you. "Kinds of Kindness" will also be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on October 8, 2024. In addition, the studio also released a new teaser to mark the occasion and urge audiences to check out the film on digital, which you can check out below:
In another boon for viewers, there are also some intriguing details for all the bonus features and extras that will be included once the title is made available to watch at home.
What special features will Kinds of Kindness have?
As mentioned earlier, "Kinds of Kindness" is scheduled to be released on Blu-ray and DVD (unfortunately, there's currently no word on a 4K release) on October 8, 2024. But at a time when many other studio titles have been skimping on behind-the-scenes bonus features and other extras, Yorgos Lanthimos devotees will be pleased once they pick up their copies either digitally or through physical media. Check out the special features below, which include a new featurette diving into the making of the film and a few deleted scenes, as well:
Featurette
- It Takes All Kinds: The Vision of Kinds of Kindness - Join cast and crew for a behind-the-scenes look at this unique triptych story written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. See how the sets, costumes, cinematography and music amplify the film's themes, and discover — maybe — what RMF stands for.
Deleted Scenes
- Robert ignores the SatNav
- Liz isn't recognized