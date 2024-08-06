How To Watch Kinds Of Kindness At Home

If ever there were a movie to define Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' particular approach to movies, "Kinds of Kindness" would be the most direct and unapologetic of them all. Not many film aficionados would've imagined that this writer/director would end up achieving mainstream success on the level of "Poor Things," which turned into a box office hit and ended up outperforming expectations at the Academy Awards, to boot. Between that and "The Favourite" in 2018, the typically off-putting and idiosyncratic Lanthimos suddenly found himself at risk of being known as a name-brand artist among general audiences. At least, that was the case before he followed that up with "Kinds of Kindness" in June of this year, which might as well have felt like a middle finger directed straight at his newfound popularity. Look no further than the synopsis, after all:

"Kinds of Kindness" is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Witney Seibold reviewed the movie for /Film and said, "It may not be the best Lanthimos, but it's certainly the most Lanthimos," which certainly bore out in its performance at the box office, as the rather audience-unfriendly original flick achieved a modest $13 million worldwide. Marking the third straight collaboration between Lanthimos and star Emma Stone, the ensemble cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. Fans can now look forward to its release on home media. Here's how you can watch "Kinds of Kindness" from home.