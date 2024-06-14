Kinds Of Kindness Seeks To Become Poor Things 2.0 At The Box Office

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have emerged as quite the duo in recent years. The director and actress managed to turn both "The Favourite" and "Poor Things" into rare, original box office hits that also went on to garner some major awards season love. Now, they're back together again with another dark comedy in the form of "Kinds of Kindness," which is rolling out in select theaters next weekend before expanding nationwide in the coming weeks. The question is, can Lanthimos and Stone pull off a hat trick and go three for three?

Disney's Searchlight Pictures is making a couple of wise decisions regarding "Kinds of Kindness." For one, it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to build some buzz, with Jesse Plemons winning Best Actor for his work in the film. That has teed up the ball for a limited release next weekend, with Lanthimos' latest work playing in a few key markets to help build even more buzz before rolling out across the country. This platform release used to be far more common before the pandemic. It's the same strategy that helped make "Poor Things" an unexpected hit last year, with the film taking in $117 million worldwide. It actually made a tiny bit more than Disney's high-profile "Haunted Mansion" remake, which is truly surprising.

The key thing here is that it's going to be a marathon, not a sprint, assuming things go well. "Poor Things" never topped $3 million on a single weekend, yet it legged out to $34.5 million domestically. That's precisely what Searchlight is hoping to accomplish with "Kinds of Kindness." We're not going to see a big number on any given weekend, but if it plays out like the studio hopes, the slow and steady ticket sales will add up in the end.