Brittany Daniel Wasn't Supposed To Play Carmen In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Of all the minor characters we've gotten to meet on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Carmen might be one of the luckiest. She's introduced as a potential love interest for Mac (Rob McElhenney) way back in season 1 and it's a harrowing sign for her, considering how downhill the lives of the gang's other love interests quickly went. Charlie's love for The Waitress has caused her life to gradually fall apart over the past eighteen years, just as Dee's flirting with Cricket is what led to his tragic descent into poverty and addiction. (We're still rooting for you, Cricket!) Carmen, meanwhile, manages to escape the gang largely unscathed. The last time we see her in season 6, she's happily married to (and having a child with) a man who accepts her as a woman while knowing she's trans, something Mac could never do.

As Carmen's actress Brittany Daniel explained in a 2014 Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit, the role was "a blast" to play. "They had to reshoot the part of Carmen because that actress was not available," she explained, "so I said I want to play a transgender character! So I called my agent and I said PLEASE I have to play the hot transgender woman. You hardly ever get to see parts like that, and I love comedy."

And so the version of Carmen we know and love was born. The original actress for the character in the show's unaired first few episodes was Morena Baccarin, who would later go on to play roles like Vanessa in the "Deadpool" movies and Inara in "Serenity." You can watch some clips from that episode here, although be warned: it's a jarring, surreal experience to watch these alternate Los Angeles versions of young Mac, Dennis, and Charlie.