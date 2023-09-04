It's Always Sunny's Season 8 Euthanasia Episode Came From A Serious, Real Life Conversation

They say that great art is often inspired by the artist's life, and "Always Sunny" has given us plenty of examples of this. Season 8's "Pop-Pop: The Final Solution" is a story about euthanasia that was inspired by the writers' own conflicting thoughts on the topic. As co-creator Rob McElhenny (who plays Mac) explained in a 2012 interview, "[The episode] was sparked somewhat by a conversation [sic] that I was having with Kaitlin [Olson, who plays Dee] where we were fast-forwarding in our lives, and trying to figure out if one of us was on life-support—those are conversations that we have to have."

Unlike the episode itself, this was a serious issue for the couple. "What do we want? Do we want to be DNR? Do we want to be hooked up forever?" McElhenny explained. "We were having that conversation and I brought it up in the writer's room and then that's what sparked the conversation and we started thinking; okay, now, how can we do an episode about this?"

So came a storyline about Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee's grandfather, Pop-Pop. The character is on life support and it's now up to his grandchildren (his sole living heirs, if you ignore Donna and Gail the Snail) to decide whether or not to pull the plug. Dennis and Dee handle this difficult decision with all the grace and maturity we've come to expect from them. By which I mean, they make their decision solely based on what benefits them and will make them look good.