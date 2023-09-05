Rob McElhenney Has One Requirement For Every Episode Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been going on for 16 seasons now, and the show still feels like it's got a good 16 seasons left to go. Of all the live-action sitcoms today, only "Curb Your Enthusiasm" can match up to the show's longevity, and "Curb" takes way longer breaks between seasons.

For a show to go on as long as "Always Sunny" has, there needs to be a strong creative code the writers abide by. That includes certain "jump the shark" roads the writers are fully aware of from the get-go, which they promise through sheer force of will to never go down. That's why "Always Sunny" has never done the much-maligned straightforward clip show episode, nor has it given any of its characters a child to take care of long-term. "Always Sunny" has learned from the mistakes of all the sitcoms before it, and it's managed to avoid those mistakes for nearly two decades.

For Rob McElhenney, who both plays Mac and serves as the show's co-creator, there's one clear requirement the show must abide by if it wants to keep its edge. "Most importantly, what we're always talking about is, for as unbelievable as some of the storylines may seem, we have to believe that the characters believe that what they're doing gets them what they want," he explained to Daily Actor in 2012. "That's the most important aspect of breaking a story, so it doesn't just feel like a series of funny events. That we really justify why these characters are acting the way that they do."