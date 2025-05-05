​​15 Best How I Met Your Mother Episodes, Ranked

Kids, the year 2025 marks 20 years of "How I Met Your Mother" (HIMYM), and despite a contentious finale and claims that the show is now "problematic," its fandom remains fervent. Just as an older Ted Mosby (voiced by the late, great Bob Saget) revels in recounting old memories to his two children, so too do fans live to relive every slap bet, "but um," and romantic twist and turn across Ted's near 10-year romantic odyssey in search of the eponymous mother. From newfound success on streaming, a still-active Reddit page with over 350,000 members, to even the occasional HIMYM-themed wedding, the show's staying power cannot be underestimated.

Case in point: Series star Josh Radnor (present-day Ted) and co-creator Craig Thomas recently launched the show's first official rewatch podcast, "How We Made Your Mother," and the series has already amassed several thousand followers across Instagram, YouTube, and podcasting platforms. In light of them revisiting the entire series, episode by episode, let us too go down memory lane and determine a definitive ranking of the show's 15 best episodes.