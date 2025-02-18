Every Season Of How I Met Your Mother, Ranked

Back in the days when television seasons had 20+ episodes per season (you know, when we lived in a proper society), Carter Bays and Craig Thomas' hit sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" managed to wring nine seasons and 208 episodes out of its premise. With Josh Radnor as the series lead, Ted Mosby — whose older self, voiced by Bob Saget, is telling his kids an interminably long story about how he met their mom — and Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris as his best friends Marshall Eriksen, Lily Aldrin, Robin Scherbatsky, and Barney Stinson, the show explores Ted's love life in New York City as he tries to find "the one." To say it takes him a long time is a serious understatement.

As with all long-running series, "How I Met Your Mother" had definitive high points and low points from season to season. So, which seasons show off the very best of the ensemble comedy and use its concept and framework to the fullest, and which ones fall incredibly flat? (Fans of "How I Met Your Mother" likely won't be that surprised to see what comes in dead last.) I've watched this series several times over, so I feel pretty confident in saying that this is the correct ranking of all nine seasons of "How I Met Your Mother," from worst to best.