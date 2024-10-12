Jorge Garcia Got His Lost Role Thanks To A Very Different TV Show

Sure enough, the creators got Garcia to audition, although it took them a while to figure out what to do with him. In a 2024 interview with the LA Times, Garcia explained some of that early confusion:

"There was a breakdown with a character called Hurley, and he was listed as something along the lines of a 50-year-old redneck. [Laughs] I remember specifically reading in the description that he was described as a 'redshirt,' which I'm guessing meant that he wasn't going to survive the pilot. But they called me in, and the only material they had for the guys were Boone (Ian Somerhalder) sides and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) sides, so they had me read the Sawyer sides."

The redneck characterization makes sense; the show's resident redneck Sawyer was originally supposed to be more of a city guy before Holloway's audition changed the writers' minds. It seems like the showrunners always planned to have at least one redneck character, and once Sawyer was figured out that meant Hurley needed to be something else.

Soon, one of the series' writers came up with the backstory of Hurley as "a repo man who was just so charming and good at his job that people would just end up giving their stuff back," but that too was changed early on. "It didn't end up being his back story, but it's funny how certain ideas still made their way into the show," Garcia said, "Like when Jack (Matthew Fox) doesn't want people to know he's a doctor, he says he's a repo man."

It was nearly halfway through season 1 when Garcia finally found out, from Lindelof, what Hurley's first flashback episode would be about: