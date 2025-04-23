12 Seinfeld Episodes That Aged Poorly

"Seinfeld" has been off the air for nearly 30 years, and yet it still dominates cultural conversation to this day. Whether it's the continued relevance of actors like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, co-creator Larry David's HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" which references the show, or iconic phrases & sayings that only exist because of "Seinfeld," it's hard to forget about how popular the series was throughout the '90s.

Advertisement

Despite the show's popularity still thriving in 2025, there are a lot of episodes of "Seinfeld" that, as is typical for sitcoms of that era, haven't exactly aged super well. Plenty of shows like "Friends" or "Will & Grace" were notably behind the times when it comes to issues of LGBTQ+ representation, on-screen diversity, and other aspects of modern-day political correctness. However, there are comedy series on currently that still push the envelope, like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and surprisingly still hold up by today's standards.

For these 12 episodes of "Seinfeld," however, they were undoubtedly in poor taste even not long after they aired. Whether it's because of jokes that aren't as acceptable even by the most forgiving of audiences, or entire episodes in which the main cast acts despicable towards others, these episodes barely even scratch the surface of just how awful Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer could get.

Advertisement