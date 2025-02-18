Wayne Knight's Jurassic Park Role Caused Issues On Seinfeld

In "Jurassic Park," Nedry attempts to escape Isla Nublar with a Barbasol can full of dinosaur embryos, ostensibly to sell them to a rival corporation. Waylaid by a tropical storm and the disabling of Jurassic Park's security systems (the better to allow him to slip away unnoticed), Nedry finds himself stuck inside the Dilophosaurus habitat, at which point he's stalked by one of the cheerful yet deadly animals. As per their hunting style, the Dilophosaur spits venom directly into Nedry's face, a substance which incapacitates the man long enough for the diminutive predator to attack unimpeded.

When shooting this moment on set, Knight had to prepare himself to be shot in the face with a purplish goo, which was actually a bunch of K-Y Jelly dyed black that was created by the special effects department. As he recalled during an interview about "Jurassic Park" for ABC News (via SyFy Wire), Knight discovered that although the moment only took two takes to get, it nonetheless left its mark on his body:

"One night, I went back to shoot a 'Seinfeld' [episode] and I came back while we were shooting 'Jurassic,' and I said [to the effects man on 'Jurassic'], 'You know when you did the thing with the spitter?' They go, 'Yeah.' [I said] 'It kind of dyed my face purple.' He goes, 'Yeah, it'll do that.'"

Fortunately, the makeup team on "Seinfeld" was able to help out, rather than Knight needing to go to the writers of the show to try to come up with some weird excuse for Newman's new appearance:

"So there was a make-up problem going back to TV, we had to like cover the spot."

It just goes to show you that most facial blemishes — be they a wart, a pimple, or dinosaur spittle — can be covered up if you have the right products!