Wayne Knight's Favorite Seinfeld Episode With Newman

"Seinfeld" is a show where virtually every major character is outlandish and morally compromised yet rendered likable by the sheer power of writing and performances. As such, a character who's specifically designed to act as the fictionalized Jerry Seinfeld's nemesis has to fit the show's general aura of chaotic ineptitude while still retaining an ability to antagonize. Wayne Knight's Newman is perfect for this role. A scheming, theatrical postal worker who lives in the same building as Jerry and Kramer (Michael Richards), Newman is eccentric and unlikeable but not entirely villainous. He's a peculiar antagonist in that he manages to get along with the majority of the show's characters who aren't named Jerry, and the only real reason for Jerry to hate Newman is that the show's creators considered it a fun plot device.

Knight played Newman in 44 episodes after debuting in season 3 of "Seinfeld," shaping him into one of the show's most prominent recurring characters. To this day, Jerry's disgusted "Hello, Newman" greeting remains one of the series' most recognizable quotes. In a 2012 interview with the A.V. Club, Knight was easily able to single out his favorite Newman episode out of the 44: "Seinfeld" season 4, episode 4, "The Ticket," in which the character is trying to weasel his way out of a speeding ticket by arguing in court that he was in a hurry to help a desperate Kramer (whose fantasies of becoming a banker had crumbled). As Knight put it: