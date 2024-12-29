How Seinfeld's Newman Actor Wayne Knight Really Feels About The Finale

Knight explained that David wanted the show's characters to "have the worst time possible" and receive their comeuppance instead of glory; "[A]s a concept, that works, but I don't know if it works as a finale," Knight mused. Again, he made a fair point. "Seinfeld" fans loved laughing at these despicable characters as they pushed old women out of the way during fires or faked disabilities to avoid work assignments, so the way the finale suddenly devolved into a finger-wagging moral lesson wasn't funny and, worst of all, felt boring. The episode's courtroom scenes are not silly in a sitcom way but, rather, come across as half-baked and unrealistic. While the series always went to extremes with its outlandish shenanigans, it was also grounded in the realities of everyday humor, so the finale's trial (which would never happen in real life) didn't work. Finally, watching the show's foursome end up in jail was just too much of a downer.

The finale might have worked better if it had been structured like a typical episode, with some sort of antic to end all antics. Instead, the final episode of "Seinfeld" comes across as a hackneyed, nostalgic retread of better stories past. Despite returning as Newman himself in the episode, Knight disliked the finale's slew of guest stars and callbacks because "the idea of doing a retrospective winds up feeling like a clip show."

So, just as Knight observed, perhaps "Seinfeld" was always doomed to end on an unsatisfying note, which is why the finale, to this day, remains our top contender for the worst "Seinfeld" episode ever. David turning it into some weird moralistic lesson made the series bow out on a really sour note.