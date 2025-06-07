How I Met Your Mother Fans Have To Visit The New York City Bar That Inspired MacLaren's

Along with Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) apartment (which would be incredibly expensive to rent in real life), MacLaren's Pub is perhaps the most famous location associated with "How I Met Your Mother." The show's equivalent to Central Perk from "Friends" and Arnold's from "Happy Days" is the stage for many pivotal plot developments and funny moments, and its layout offers convenient spots for either the whole gang to hang out together or specific characters to converse in relative peace. Unlike the permanently unpleasant dive that is Paddy's Pub on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," MacLaren's is also a genuinely cozy spot that many fans probably wouldn't mind spending a quiet (or loud) night out in.

Fortunately enough, there's a way to do this ... after a fashion, anyway. While MacLaren's itself is a fictional establishment, "How I Met Your Mother" creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas based it on a very real pub in New York City known as McGee's. The place is still very much open for business, and any "How I Met Your Mother" fan looking to have a drink in honor of the show can visit McGee's at 240 West 55th Street.