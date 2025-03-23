How I Met Your Mother Features A Sneaky Cameo From Its Two Creators

There's nothing more delightful than when a director/creator inexplicably shows up in the thing they're making. That's why I'll always love M. Night Shyamalan movies, even the bad ones, and why I love every Gordon Cole scene throughout "Twin Peaks." Sure, sometimes the guy doing the cameo isn't good at acting, but that's often part of the charm, like when writer John Green awkwardly stumbled through a deleted scene of "The Fault in Our Stars."

"How I Met Your Mother" got in on this schtick too with its season 1 episode, "Milk." This episode features a scene where Barney attempts (and succeeds at) an elaborate pick-up line, one that starts off with him scaring a woman at the bar by acting like she's having some serious health crisis. As part of the trick, Barney even brings in two paramedics who are apparently in on the ruse. Those paramedics are played by series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. They aren't officially credited for the episode, but the serious "HIMYM" fans can easily recognize them:

The two never showed up again in front of the camera in "HIMYM," although Carter Bays can be seen in one of the bloopers for the season 2 episode, "Stuff." It seems like Bays and Thomas' cameo was a case of them making sure they got one in before the show got canceled, which was a legit possibility for the first couple of seasons. But after they did it once, they're seemed to be no rush to squeeze in another.