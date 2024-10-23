How I Met Your Mother May Not Have Survived Without Britney Spears

If you're a fan of the long-running series "How I Met Your Mother," you know that pop star Britney Spears memorably pops up in the third season of the beloved CBS sitcom ... so how did that happen, and how did Spears' guest role basically save the show?

During a Reddit AMA (ask me anything) in 2013, Carter Bays, who created "How I Met Your Mother" alongside Craig Thomas, was asked if any of the show's guest stars had ever specifically asked to join the series. Apparently, Spears did just that. "We got a call a few weeks after the writers' strike [in 2007] ended saying that Britney Spears wanted to be on our show," Bays responded. "And she specifically wanted to be in the episode 'Ten Sessions,' which sent a chill down our spines, because that's the one where we meet Stella [Zinman, a love interest for Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby]."

As Bays put it, he was a little worried about what Spears' request might mean. "I immediately imagined Britney playing Stella and had a minor panic attack, because it's such a big role and needed a proven, experienced actress like Sarah Chalke [the 'Scrubs' alum who ultimately played Stella]. But to her credit, Britney liked the character of Abby and wanted to play that part. So we said sure! And by golly, she put our show on the map. It can't be overstated. Britney Spears rescued us from ever being on the bubble again. Thanks, Britney!"