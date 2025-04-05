How Much Would Ted Mosby's Apartment In How I Met Your Mother Cost To Rent?

When it comes to sitcoms set in New York City, more often than not, the major location where characters have most of their interactions is in an apartment building. Sometimes, in the case of "Friends," the apartment is such a signature location that LEGO sets have been produced recreating it. A year after "Friends" ended, a sitcom featuring a new group of friends in New York City aired on CBS, "How I Met Your Mother."

Advertisement

Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the protagonist of "How I Met Your Mother," lives alone in his Manhattan apartment for much of the series. Although the tenants would change throughout its entire nine-season run (which /Film has ranked from best to worst), the apartment was often the hub in which Ted and his friends would share some of their most memorable moments.

Ted is an architect and becomes a Professor of Architecture in season 5. Architecture is a career to make a solid living from, but when you are a young bachelor like Ted, living alone in a Manhattan apartment, how much would your rent cost? Well, as one would expect, it would cost a pretty penny.