How Much Would Ted Mosby's Apartment In How I Met Your Mother Cost To Rent?
When it comes to sitcoms set in New York City, more often than not, the major location where characters have most of their interactions is in an apartment building. Sometimes, in the case of "Friends," the apartment is such a signature location that LEGO sets have been produced recreating it. A year after "Friends" ended, a sitcom featuring a new group of friends in New York City aired on CBS, "How I Met Your Mother."
Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the protagonist of "How I Met Your Mother," lives alone in his Manhattan apartment for much of the series. Although the tenants would change throughout its entire nine-season run (which /Film has ranked from best to worst), the apartment was often the hub in which Ted and his friends would share some of their most memorable moments.
Ted is an architect and becomes a Professor of Architecture in season 5. Architecture is a career to make a solid living from, but when you are a young bachelor like Ted, living alone in a Manhattan apartment, how much would your rent cost? Well, as one would expect, it would cost a pretty penny.
Ted Mosby would have to pay roughly $7,100 a month to rent his apartment
Ted Mosby's apartment was located on the Upper West Side of New York City, at 75th and Amsterdam. The apartment has two bedrooms and is above MacLaren's Pub, the main hangout place for Ted and his friends. The Upper West Side is a significant neighborhood in Manhattan, with Central Park, Riverside Park, Lincoln Center, and other major NYC attractions nearby.
According to a 2019 report from Curbed, the average rent in Manhattan hit $3,309. The apartment that the "How I Met Your Mother" characters spent much of their adulthood in was a pretty spacious place, with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen. Based on the size, the rent would cost well above the average rates, with a 2022 report from Time Out claiming that the apartment would cost around $7,100 a month.
What became of the apartment after How I Met Your Mother ended?
Ted Mosby initially rented the apartment with his friend Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel). While Ted was an architect, Marshall was a lawyer. Both Ted and Marshall's respective careers helped them afford living in the apartment together, which made it a bit of a financial struggle for Ted when Marshall and his wife, Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), moved out.
By season 7, Ted would move out of the apartment, with Marshall and Lily moving back into it as they started to raise their family. However, viewers would learn what has become of the original apartment in the spin-off sequel series, "How I Met Your Father." Despite centering on a new group of characters, the new series aimed to tie in more directly with the original, and the return of the original apartment was one of the many ways the writers welcomed viewers back into the same world they knew and loved. Unfortunately, Hulu canceled "How I Met Your Father" after only two seasons, so the current fate of that apartment is up in the air.
"How I Met Your Mother" is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.