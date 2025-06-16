The Barney Stinson Detail From How I Met Your Mother That Makes No Sense

"How I Met Your Mother," which ran for nine seasons, focuses on a central group of five best friends living and loving in New York City. But — with the utmost due respect to Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Segel, who played Ted Mosby, Robin Scherbatsky, Lily Aldrin, and Marshall Eriksen, respectively — Barney Stinson may just be the most memorable series lead. Played with wit and charm by Neil Patrick Harris, Barney is a lothario who uses increasingly deranged and outlandish tactics to get women into his bed, and while some of the jokes about his womanizing ways don't always hold up (he does make a joke about trading a woman for a car at one point, which has some seriously disturbing implications), a lot of it is still pretty funny.

Harris played Barney from the show's very first episode, which aired in 2005, all the way through the series finale in 2014. Across 208 episodes, we learn quite a lot about Barney's history, the fact that he actually has a really big heart, and his quirks and idiosyncrasies. (In Harris' installment of Vogue's "73 Questions" series in 2016, he correctly points out that he gave Barney a particularly funny trait: he can't use chopsticks. If you watch carefully whenever a pair of chopsticks is on screen, he really can't.) Still, one of Barney's funny traits involving driving creates an enormous plot hole on "How I Met Your Mother." In one episode, we're told that Barney is both terrible at driving and absolutely terrified of it — so why does he drive normally a bunch of other times during the show?