The 15 Best Movies On Disney Plus Right Now

When it comes to streaming services, most sites are an ever-changing pool of mystery. Disney+, on the other hand, is one site you can always count on to know what you're getting. Disney+ has pretty much every Walt Disney Studios staple, as well as the complete collections of iconic franchises such as "Star Wars" and Marvel.

When picking the best films on Disney+, the choices could be obvious. We could easily include "Beauty and the Beast," the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. There's "The Empire Strikes Back," which many consider to be the best "Star Wars" entry. While including those films and fan-favorites like "The Lion King" and "Toy Story" would probably result in kinder reactions, we decided to mix it up a bit.

Even if your favorites are missing, every movie on this list is an absolute banger. If our choices don't satisfy you and you're looking for alternatives, /Film previously shared The 37 Best Animated Disney Movies Ever and ranked The 15 Best Disney Channel Movies. You will find most of those entries streaming on Disney+. For now, here are 15 movies we consider to be some of the best currently streaming on Disney+ now.