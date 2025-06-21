The 15 Best Movies On Disney Plus Right Now
When it comes to streaming services, most sites are an ever-changing pool of mystery. Disney+, on the other hand, is one site you can always count on to know what you're getting. Disney+ has pretty much every Walt Disney Studios staple, as well as the complete collections of iconic franchises such as "Star Wars" and Marvel.
When picking the best films on Disney+, the choices could be obvious. We could easily include "Beauty and the Beast," the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. There's "The Empire Strikes Back," which many consider to be the best "Star Wars" entry. While including those films and fan-favorites like "The Lion King" and "Toy Story" would probably result in kinder reactions, we decided to mix it up a bit.
Even if your favorites are missing, every movie on this list is an absolute banger. If our choices don't satisfy you and you're looking for alternatives, /Film previously shared The 37 Best Animated Disney Movies Ever and ranked The 15 Best Disney Channel Movies. You will find most of those entries streaming on Disney+. For now, here are 15 movies we consider to be some of the best currently streaming on Disney+ now.
WALL-E
Nearly every Pixar movie is worthy of being on this list, but Andrew Stanton's "WALL-E" is special. The film was one of Pixar's biggest gambles, and it paid off. It follows WALL-E, a trash compactor robot who's left alone on Earth with no one but a cockroach for company. When a fancy probe robot named Eve comes from the sky to verify if Earth is habitable, WALL-E finds himself on an adventure in space.
Much of "WALL-E" leans hard into its pristine animation, beautiful score, and impressive sound design to tell the story with minimal dialogue. It's not uncommon for a Pixar movie to put you in your feels, but there's an extra oomph to "WALL-E" that sets it apart from the rest. In fact, it is the only Disney movie in the Criterion Collection, as Pixar teamed up with boutique cinema house for a special 4K release.
"WALL-E" was nominated for six Academy Awards in 2009, tying it with "Beauty and the Beast" for the animated film with the most nominations in history. In addition to winning Best Animated Feature, the film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.
Logan
Fox's X-Men universe is filled with highs and lows, and many would agree that James Mangold's "Logan" is the best of the bunch.
The journey to the Fox and Disney merger was a long one, with 20th Century Fox announcing Disney's acquisition in 2019. There was a time when the merger seemed like an impossibility, and the idea of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was crazy, especially considering Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige once told the actor not to return as the mutant. Now, you can stream most of the X-Men films on Disney+. While "Logan" isn't exactly a deep cut choice for any "Best Of" list, it is one that some folks might forget is available on the streaming site.
In 2017, many believed "Logan" would mark the end of Jackman's 17-year run as Wolverine. The film was much darker than the X-Men films that came before, and Logan's ending felt final. While Jackman did end up returning to the role in "Deadpool and Wolverine" in 2024, the emotional beats of "Logan" still hit today.
In addition to getting rave reviews (/Film called it "an extraordinary X-Men film that's unlike any other"), "Logan" was the first comic book film to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards. While it didn't take home any prizes, many fans still argue that Patrick Stewart was snubbed for a Best Supporting Actor nod for his performance as Charles Xavier.
The Great Muppet Caper
Jim Henson's beloved Muppets starred in eight motion pictures, and many are worthy of this list. "The Great Muppet Caper" was released in 1981, two years after the success of "The Muppet Movie." One could argue it's "The Empire Strikes Back" of the Muppet Cinematic Universe. James Frawley directed the first Muppet-led film, but the follow-up was the first feature film helmed by Henson.
While the first film saw the Muppets playing themselves, the sequel mixed things up by having Kermit (Henson) and Fozzie (Frank Oz) portray identical twin reporters investigating jewel thefts in London. Like all Muppet projects, the movie has many exciting celebrity cameos ranging from Peter Falk to John Cleese. The film also includes great lead performances by Diana Rigg and Charles Grodin. You haven't lived until you've watched Grodin have a crush on Miss Piggy.
The film scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for the number "The First Time It Happens," which is sung by Kermit and Miss Piggy (Oz).
Cool Runnings
"Cool Runnings" is one of many live-action Disney classics from the '90s. Jon Turteltaub's 1993 sports film (one of the best) is loosely based on the Jamaican national bobsleigh team, which competed at the 1988 Winter Olympics. Of course, Jamaica isn't exactly built for winter sports, and the team's perseverance led them to become national heroes. The lead athletes were portrayed by Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, and Malik Yoba.
Originally envisioned as a drama, the film was transformed into a comedy with John Candy taking on the role of the team's coach. Despite the original concept, the film has become a staple in the family film canon. In 2023, some of the cast reflected on their time making the movie and its impact.
"So many people have shared stories with us about how 'Cool Runnings' has changed their lives," Leon shared with The Independent. "I'll never forget the 12-year-old boy who lost his dad and was so depressed that he watched the movie for 30 days straight to make himself feel better. I don't take it for granted."
Mary Poppins
Arguably the best film on this list, Robert Stevenson's "Mary Poppins" is a stone-cold classic. The film stars Julie Andrews as the titular nanny who uses her magic to bring joy to two neglected children, their rigid father, and activist mother. The film delivers perfect songs by the Sherman Brothers, impressive animation mixed in with the live-action, and some stellar performances. Between Andrews' Oscar-winning performance and Dick Van Dyke's turn as Bert, the lovable jack-of-all-trades, there's no shortage of talent onscreen.
"Mary Poppins" was released more than 60 years ago, and it still holds the record for the most-nominated Disney film at the Academy Awards. The project earned 13 nominations and took home five Oscars. In addition to Best Actress, it won Best Film Editing, Best Effects, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score. Andrews certainly earned her award, especially since there were moments during production that made her panic.
In 2018, a follow-up film titled "Mary Poppins Returns" was released with Emily Blunt taking on Andrews' role.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
While many would crown "Raiders of the Lost Ark" the best Indiana Jones film, there is something deeply special about the franchise's third installment, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Steven Spielberg's 1989 threequel saw the return of Harrison Ford as the titular esteemed (and handsome) archaeologist, but this time he teams up with his know-it-all father, Henry Jones (Sean Connery). The chemistry between the two men turns an already exciting adventure into a hilarious romp.
With "The Last Crusade," you may not get Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood, but you will be treated to mysterious quests, lively chase sequences, and some good old-fashioned Nazi-punching. The film's climactic pursuit of the Holy Grail remains a staple in the genre, and Indy's big three challenges were created in interesting ways.
The third Indiana Jones film scored two Academy Award nominations and took home the Oscar for Best Effects.
The Parent Trap (1998)
Nancy Meyers' "The Parent Trap" is one of the few Disney remakes that is better than the original. While the first version is one of the truly great live-action Disney movies of the '60s, it just doesn't hold a candle to the refreshed edition from 1998. First and foremost, the parents in the 1961 redition fight a little too much, so it's hard to root for them in the way you root for Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson).
While Hayley Mills did a lovely job playing both twins the first time around, there's no denying that Lindsay Lohan brought something extra special to the roles. Many moviegoers even thought she was two people at the time of the film's release. It's honestly criminal that she didn't get any awards recognition back in the day.
While "The Parent Trap" may not have won any big prizes, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Disney-loving Millennial who doesn't have this film on their favorites list.
The Straight Story
When renowned filmmaker David Lynch passed away at age 78, it was instantly clear that his legacy would be centered on the surrealist, dark, and beautifully mystifying projects he created, such as "Twin Peaks" and "Mulholland Drive." However, Lynch did have one outlier in his filmography: "The Straight Story." The tender drama was released by Walt Disney Pictures in 1999, and it told the true story of Alvin Straight, a man who drove across Iowa and Wisconsin on a lawn mower.
While the movie is much different from Lynch's other works, there's a specificity to the filmmaking that could only come from a seasoned director like him. Interestingly, he often referred to it as his "most experimental film."
The true heart of "The Straight Story" is Richard Farnsworth, who plays Straight with a flawless mixture of compassion and dignity, with a little bit of stubbornness mixed in. Farnsworth was nominated for Best Actor and could have easily taken home the prize in a different year.
101 Dalmatians (1961)
Disney's Silver Age of animation began in 1950 with "Cinderella," and most of the films that followed could be called animated masterpieces. Unfortunately, you don't often see "101 Dalmatians" on "Best Of" lists, despite being beloved. Arguments could be made that other films are better than this 1961 film, but it has too many incredible attributes to ignore.
First of all, Cruella de Vil is one of the greatest antagonists ever put to screen. She is one of only two Disney villains who got their own live-action origin films, with Emma Stone playing the role in 2021. Turns out, "Cruella" was better than you'd expect too. Whether you're a fan of Stone's turn or Glenn Close's in the 1996 live-action "101 Dalmatians," the original animated version, voiced by Betty Lou Gerson, was bone-chilling. There is something so incredibly nasty yet captivating about the erratic fashionista who wants to skin puppies alive.
"101 Dalmatians" also features some striking animation. While the film can often be reduced to its baddie and cute puppies, it's actually one of the most visually stunning animated films of all time.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
While some fans of the MCU prefer big event movies like "Avengers: Endgame," there are many devotees who believe Joe and Anthony Russo's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" is the best film of the franchise. The Cap sequel saw the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, following the events of "The Avengers." The 2014 actioner also featured the debut of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and brought back "Capatin America: The First Avenger" sidekick Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, who took on the role of the Winter Solider.
While most MCU movies are action-packed, the level of excitement in the second Captain America film is unmatched. It's a spy story that's incredibly well-written, on top of being a nonstop thrill ride. Some of the best set pieces of the franchise are in this film, and it gives all of its characters room to be compelling.
The film was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, and it made Captain America a box office superstar.
Cinderella (1997)
The made-for-TV version of "Cinderella" starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess is another '90s banger. When it was announced that the 1997 film was finally coming to Disney+ in 2021, the news practically broke the Internet.
Rather than being a remake of the 1950 animated film, this version of "Cinderella" was an adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical. The cast was stacked with acclaimed divas Whitney Houston and Bernadette Peters taking on the roles of the Fairy Godmother and Evil Stepmother, respectively. This version of "Cinderella" is special because of its theatricality. The musical numbers are rich, the costumes are divine, and the tone is joyful. The film was nominated for seven Emmys and won for Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program.
In 2022, it was announced that Brandy would return to the role of Cinderella in a "Descendants" prequel called "The Pocketwatch." However, plans changed, and she ended up joining her prince (Paolo Montalban) in "Descendants: The Rise of Red" in 2024. It was announced in 2025 that the duo will be appearing in another film, which is currently titled "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland."
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
What more can you ask for than Bob Hoskins as a down-on-his-luck private investigator who gets caught up in a toon-related murder mystery? Robert Zemeckis' "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is a seminal family film that mixes live-action and animation better than any other project. The 1988 movie was such a revelation that it earned animation director Richard Williams a Special Achievement Award at the Oscars. The film was nominated for six other awards, winning Best Editing, Best Sound Effects, and Best Visual Effects. It's insane that the project was snubbed for Best Picture.
In addition to the film's groundbreaking artistry, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is an undeniable good time. The script is pristine, the comedy is genius, and the happiness it evokes is everlasting. The movie took an extreme mental toll on Bob Hoskins, and we are forever grateful to him.
The Emperor's New Groove
You won't find any films from Disney's Renaissance Era on this list, because every single animated release between 1989 and 1999 was so impactful that they'd take up half the slots. In the spirit of mixing things up, we want to honor "The Emperor's New Groove," which was one of the first films of the post-Renaissance era. Disney was experimenting with their animation at the time, and while the 2000 film wasn't a major success at the box office, it ended up becoming a cult classic.
Arguably one of the funniest animated movies in Disney's catalog, "The Emperor's New Groove" follows a spoiled emperor named Kuzco who learns some hard life lessons after being transformed into a llama. While David Spade's performance as Kuzco is great, it's Eartha Kitt as Yzma and Patrick Warburton as Kronk that elevate the movie. It'd be hard to argue that the evil villainess and her dopey sidekick don't deserve a spot on a "Best Of" list.
While the movie was made one year before the Best Animated Film category was added to the Oscars, it did receive a nomination for Best Original Song. Interestingly, the original idea of the film featured a lot more Owen Wilson.
Hocus Pocus
There are a handful of '90s favorites on this list, but "Hocus Pocus" might be the most seminal. The 1993 comedy is one of the most famous non-scary Halloween films, which makes it a yearly tradition for many Disney fans. The movie follows some youngsters who accidentally unleash three ancient witches on Halloween. The comedy hits extremely hard thanks to the film's three main leads. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters are the definition of "understood the assignment."
"Hocus Pocus" was a box office flop that got middling to bad reviews, but it's become one of the most worshipped Disney films. You'll always find merch at Disney parks during spooky season, you're pretty much guaranteed to see folks dressing up as the Sandersons on Halloween, and you'll occasionally meet people with "Hocus Pocus" tattoos.
In 2022, Disney+ released a sequel, and a third installment is on the way.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
In proper list fashion, we saved the most controversial choice for last. As previously stated, it felt boring to go with an obvious pick from the original "Star Wars" trilogy, and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is a literal masterpiece in so many people's eyes. /Film's Josh Spiegel gave the movie a rave review back in 2017, saying it was the best film in the franchise since "The Empire Strikes Back." The second installment of the sequel trilogy has its haters, but we're standing by that review by saying it's not only one of the best "Star Wars" movies, but one of the best films of the last ten years.
Rian Johnson's direction made "The Last Jedi" a visual sensation, and the bold story was both unexpected and imaginative. The characters are rich, the creatures are cute, the locations are alluring, and the action is epic. Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) fight against the Praetorian Guards remains one of the coolest fight scenes ever put to screen.
The issue some people had with the film was Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) arc, which is an odd hill to die on. People get older, they make mistakes, and become jaded. Luke was coping with the ultimate failure of losing his nephew to the Dark Side, but he still showed up in the end and saved the day like the hero he always was.
Ultimately, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" can forever boast being on this list... Oh, and four Academy Award nominations.